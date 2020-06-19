11760 Eagle Ray Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Luxurious Village Walk family home in Lake Nona



Welcome to Village Walk, Lake Nona Orlando's resort-style gated waterfront community. This gorgeous 'Mediterranean' single family home features poured concrete walls, hurricane shutters, a clay tiled roof and a large open floor plan. The kitchen is an entertainer's dream with a french door refrigerator, 42-inch cabinets, upgraded counter tops and breakfast bar to the family room. Two sets of patio doors open into the extra large Florida room with direct waterfront and tropical garden views. The master suite has two baths, a large walk-in, many fitted closets and private patio. Other: two bedrooms, bath, study, laundry, integrated double garage. Community: an eye-popping network of canals bridges & lakes set in a manicured tropical paradise, 2 pools, gym, basketball, tennis courts, trails, Town Hall, club rooms, library, deli & gas station. Fast access to Medical City, schools, Sam's Club, Walmart, Publix, 417 & 528, Orlando Int. Airport, Theme Parks, Atlantic & Gulf beaches.

