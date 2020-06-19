All apartments in Orlando
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
11760 Eagle Ray Lane
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

11760 Eagle Ray Lane

11760 Eagle Ray Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11760 Eagle Ray Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Luxurious Village Walk family home in Lake Nona - Property Id: 31525

Welcome to Village Walk, Lake Nona Orlando's resort-style gated waterfront community. This gorgeous 'Mediterranean' single family home features poured concrete walls, hurricane shutters, a clay tiled roof and a large open floor plan. The kitchen is an entertainer's dream with a french door refrigerator, 42-inch cabinets, upgraded counter tops and breakfast bar to the family room. Two sets of patio doors open into the extra large Florida room with direct waterfront and tropical garden views. The master suite has two baths, a large walk-in, many fitted closets and private patio. Other: two bedrooms, bath, study, laundry, integrated double garage. Community: an eye-popping network of canals bridges & lakes set in a manicured tropical paradise, 2 pools, gym, basketball, tennis courts, trails, Town Hall, club rooms, library, deli & gas station. Fast access to Medical City, schools, Sam's Club, Walmart, Publix, 417 & 528, Orlando Int. Airport, Theme Parks, Atlantic & Gulf beaches.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/31525
Property Id 31525

(RLNE5726476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

