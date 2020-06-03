All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 117 S. Hyer Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
117 S. Hyer Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

117 S. Hyer Avenue

117 N Hyer Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

117 N Hyer Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Retro Thornton Park Home - Electric and Water included
Upstairs loft could be 3rd bedroom
Unbelievable Location!!!!
Located at Church St & Hyer St in the heart of Thornton Park
Driveway parking for Main House is very narrow
Street Parking is best
Electric, Water, and Lawn all included in the Rent

Remodeled Kitchen and Baths include upgraded appliances and counters
Screened Front Porch
Front courtyard has pavers
Backyard is shared with Attached Efficiency Suite Resident

Large Living and Dining Room
Master Bedroom is large
Upstairs Loft has been used as 3rd bedroom

(RLNE2858973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 S. Hyer Avenue have any available units?
117 S. Hyer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 S. Hyer Avenue have?
Some of 117 S. Hyer Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 S. Hyer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
117 S. Hyer Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 S. Hyer Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 S. Hyer Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 117 S. Hyer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 117 S. Hyer Avenue does offer parking.
Does 117 S. Hyer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 S. Hyer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 S. Hyer Avenue have a pool?
No, 117 S. Hyer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 117 S. Hyer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 117 S. Hyer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 117 S. Hyer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 S. Hyer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Cortland World Gateway
15050 Ember Springs Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Pine Harbour
10600 Bloomfield Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir
Orlando, FL 32839
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd
Orlando, FL 32827
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach