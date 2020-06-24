All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1167 FERN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1167 FERN AVENUE
Last updated November 1 2019 at 9:45 PM

1167 FERN AVENUE

1167 Fern Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Baldwin Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1167 Fern Avenue, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is in the heart of Baldwin Park on one of the neighborhoods best tree lined streets. Just blocks away from Lake Susannah and near Lake Virginia. You'll be walking distance to Mitchell Nutter Park and to New Broad St restaurants, Publix, shopping, and more. You'll also be a short distance away from Park Ave and Downtown Orlando. Enjoy this two story pool home with a 3 car garage, and pool and lawn service included! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (possible with approval and non refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1167 FERN AVENUE have any available units?
1167 FERN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1167 FERN AVENUE have?
Some of 1167 FERN AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1167 FERN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1167 FERN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1167 FERN AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1167 FERN AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1167 FERN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1167 FERN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1167 FERN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1167 FERN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1167 FERN AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1167 FERN AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1167 FERN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1167 FERN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1167 FERN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1167 FERN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach