1167 FERN AVENUE

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is in the heart of Baldwin Park on one of the neighborhoods best tree lined streets. Just blocks away from Lake Susannah and near Lake Virginia. You'll be walking distance to Mitchell Nutter Park and to New Broad St restaurants, Publix, shopping, and more. You'll also be a short distance away from Park Ave and Downtown Orlando. Enjoy this two story pool home with a 3 car garage, and pool and lawn service included! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (possible with approval and non refundable pet fee).