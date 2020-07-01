All apartments in Orlando
11500 Westwood Boulevard
Last updated May 26 2020 at 3:44 PM

11500 Westwood Boulevard

11500 Westwood Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

11500 Westwood Blvd, Orlando, FL 32821

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Please contact prior self-tour 407-494-6442

WE DONT LIST HOMES ON CRAIGLIST!
LEASING SCAMS ARE OPERATING IN THIS AREA!
ANY PAYMENTS OR LEASES FOR THIS HOME MUST BE MAID IN CONTRACT WITH TERANO FINANCIAL
WE ACCEPT MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECK PAYABLE TO TERANO FINANCIAL ONLY.

Available NOW
First floor.
Our prestigious location puts you just around the corner from all the major Orlando attractions and employers.
Located just off International Drive on Westwood Blvd, you are close to everything yet your home is nestled in a beautiful wooded setting. Close to I-4, The Beachline (528)and the Florida Turnpike.
Enjoy a classic Victorian apartment home nestled into lush wooded areas or overlooking a champio
This unit has a balcony, nice appliances, granite granite counter-tops, laminate wood flooring,
Inside washer/dryer, ceiling fans, and much more. The unit is fully furnished ,there is a flat screen television in the living room.
Lexington Place is a GATED community complete with assigned parking, tennis court, spa, pool, sauna and gym.

APPLICATION\PER PERSON
LEASE MINIMUM 7MONTH
UTILITIES SEPARATE
NEED APPROVAL FROM HOA
NO PETS
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

