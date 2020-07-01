11500 Westwood Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub sauna tennis court

Please contact prior self-tour 407-494-6442



WE DONT LIST HOMES ON CRAIGLIST!

LEASING SCAMS ARE OPERATING IN THIS AREA!

ANY PAYMENTS OR LEASES FOR THIS HOME MUST BE MAID IN CONTRACT WITH TERANO FINANCIAL

WE ACCEPT MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECK PAYABLE TO TERANO FINANCIAL ONLY.



Available NOW

First floor.

Our prestigious location puts you just around the corner from all the major Orlando attractions and employers.

Located just off International Drive on Westwood Blvd, you are close to everything yet your home is nestled in a beautiful wooded setting. Close to I-4, The Beachline (528)and the Florida Turnpike.

Enjoy a classic Victorian apartment home nestled into lush wooded areas or overlooking a champio

This unit has a balcony, nice appliances, granite granite counter-tops, laminate wood flooring,

Inside washer/dryer, ceiling fans, and much more. The unit is fully furnished ,there is a flat screen television in the living room.

Lexington Place is a GATED community complete with assigned parking, tennis court, spa, pool, sauna and gym.



APPLICATION\PER PERSON

LEASE MINIMUM 7MONTH

UTILITIES SEPARATE

NEED APPROVAL FROM HOA

NO PETS

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.