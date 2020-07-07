All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

112 S HAMPTON AVENUE

112 Hampton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

112 Hampton Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
What an exciting opportunity to live Downtown, walking distance to the Milk District, Lake Eola and more, in this beautiful Mid Century Modern Design! This home has been freshly updated with granite counter tops, new appliances, new paint and new modern luxury flooring throughout. The home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an inviting Florida Room that can be used as an additional flex space / bonus room. Included is an attached 1 car carport as well as an over sized detached 2 car garage. The backyard is fully fenced and features professionally designed landscaping with custom lighting, providing a relaxing oasis for this Downtown lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

