Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1118 N. Bumby Avenue
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:45 PM

1118 N. Bumby Avenue

1118 North Bumby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1118 North Bumby Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful Mid-century 3/2 Rancher In Colonialtown - Wonderful Mid-Century 3/2 Rancher in Desirable Colonialtown with lawn mowing included, Available Now! This home is a must see, tile floors and original wood floors in the main living area and two bedrooms, with carpet in the master bedroom. Home has tons of living space with lots of natural light. Enjoy your quiet backyard while sitting on your patio. Home offers a large master bedroom with an updated shower. Located minutes from downtown, Baldwin Park, Winter Park and Thorton Park. Small pets will be considered.

(RLNE5315174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 N. Bumby Avenue have any available units?
1118 N. Bumby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 N. Bumby Avenue have?
Some of 1118 N. Bumby Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 N. Bumby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1118 N. Bumby Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 N. Bumby Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1118 N. Bumby Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1118 N. Bumby Avenue offer parking?
No, 1118 N. Bumby Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1118 N. Bumby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 N. Bumby Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 N. Bumby Avenue have a pool?
No, 1118 N. Bumby Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1118 N. Bumby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1118 N. Bumby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 N. Bumby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 N. Bumby Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

