111-3 WASHINGTON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Live, Work, Play…..Luxury Highrise Community, located in the Heart of Downtown Orlando. Aspire provides walkability to the Central Business District, Thornton Park, Uptown and Lake Eola. Residents appreciate local amenities such as Orlando Magic Games, Solar Bears Games, Orlando City Soccer Games, Performing Arts, Museums, Theaters, Restaurants, Rooftop Lounges, Cafes, Coffee Shops, an Urban Grocer, Parks, Festivals, Free Bus Services, Car & Bike Shares, Light Rail and much more. Aspire Boast the most Dramatic Rooftop Amenities located on the 29th floor, enjoying a resort pool, hot tub, fitness center and Summer Kitchen with Stunning Panoramic Skyline Views, Overlooking Downtown Orlando & Lake Eola Rooftop Pool & Hot Tub with Skyline Views 29th Floor Resident Lounge Fitness Center Controlled Building Access Secured Parking Office Space & Retail Space Onsite Storage Stainless Appliances, Washer & Dryers Granite Counter Tops 10 FT Ceilings Floor to Ceiling Glass Balconies & Terraces