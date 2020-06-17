1103 E JACKSON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful Historic home in downtown Orlando!

This 3/2 executive lakefront home boasts over 2200 sf under air, with all the charm and character of it's 80+ year history -

Soaring ceilings, exposed beams, hardwood floors, fireplaces and brick streets!

This home has a very open multilevel floorplan, with beautiful views of Lake Lawsona - a lovely small lake with walking paths and an abundance of birds, turtles and other wildlife.

With connected great room and family room, a Florida room, and formal dining room, there's plenty of space for entertaining.

The master bedroom has a large bath, with whirlpool tub, double sinks and a 2-headed walk-in shower. It also has a back door to a small private deck overlooking the lake. A great place for your morning coffee, or quiet sunset.

The kitchen has plenty of cabinets, many with original pull-out features, as well as a large pantry. The stove/oven is natural gas, and the refrigerator has ice/water in the door.

The Florida room as tons of windows and makes a great office with views of the lake, and has easy direct access to the kitchen for snacks.

A large laundry room, just off the garage, includes almost as many cabinets as a kitchen - So much storage space throughout the house! Higher-end washer/dryer included.

Within blocks of downtown, Lake Eola, the YMCA, Washington Street entertainment district, Publix, the Library, and much more.

Words just don't do it justice - call for an appointment to come see for yourself!