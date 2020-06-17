All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:06 AM

1103 E JACKSON STREET

1103 Jackson Street · (407) 716-9865
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1103 Jackson Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2231 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Historic home in downtown Orlando!
This 3/2 executive lakefront home boasts over 2200 sf under air, with all the charm and character of it's 80+ year history -
Soaring ceilings, exposed beams, hardwood floors, fireplaces and brick streets!
This home has a very open multilevel floorplan, with beautiful views of Lake Lawsona - a lovely small lake with walking paths and an abundance of birds, turtles and other wildlife.
With connected great room and family room, a Florida room, and formal dining room, there's plenty of space for entertaining.
The master bedroom has a large bath, with whirlpool tub, double sinks and a 2-headed walk-in shower. It also has a back door to a small private deck overlooking the lake. A great place for your morning coffee, or quiet sunset.
The kitchen has plenty of cabinets, many with original pull-out features, as well as a large pantry. The stove/oven is natural gas, and the refrigerator has ice/water in the door.
The Florida room as tons of windows and makes a great office with views of the lake, and has easy direct access to the kitchen for snacks.
A large laundry room, just off the garage, includes almost as many cabinets as a kitchen - So much storage space throughout the house! Higher-end washer/dryer included.
Within blocks of downtown, Lake Eola, the YMCA, Washington Street entertainment district, Publix, the Library, and much more.
Words just don't do it justice - call for an appointment to come see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 E JACKSON STREET have any available units?
1103 E JACKSON STREET has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1103 E JACKSON STREET have?
Some of 1103 E JACKSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 E JACKSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1103 E JACKSON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 E JACKSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1103 E JACKSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1103 E JACKSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1103 E JACKSON STREET does offer parking.
Does 1103 E JACKSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1103 E JACKSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 E JACKSON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1103 E JACKSON STREET has a pool.
Does 1103 E JACKSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1103 E JACKSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 E JACKSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1103 E JACKSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
