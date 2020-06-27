11 S OSCEOLA AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SHORT TERM LEASE!! Available 8/15/19. Want to test out Downtown Living but don’t want to fully commit? In the middle of a transition? Looking to purchase/ build a home and need something short term? This is the perfect option. Located in the highly sought after Thornton Park neighborhood- just steps to the only downtown grocery store (Publix) and Lake Eola- this bright and airy 2 bed/ 2 bath split plan is available at Post Parkside Apartments. With over 1100 sf of living space, the unit features wood laminate floors in the common areas, barely lived in carpets in the bedrooms, and space for a full living room and dining room set. The kitchen is inviting, overlooking the living room, with ample room for cooking and prep. Stainless Steel Appliances, Newer washer and dryer included. Unit comes with a parking spot for each tenant on the lease with parking available on the same floor and access located super close to the unit (this apartment is connected to the parking garage). Post Parkside Apartments offers its residents a community fitness center, pool overlooking Lake Eola, computer work area, and firepit/ lounge area and superb professional maintenance staff. This is a short term lease- good through 1/23/20. Easy to see. Please call/text for details or to set up your private showing. Pet Friendly.