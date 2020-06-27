All apartments in Orlando
11 S OSCEOLA AVENUE
Last updated August 23 2019 at 11:19 AM

11 S OSCEOLA AVENUE

11 S Osceola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11 S Osceola Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SHORT TERM LEASE!! Available 8/15/19. Want to test out Downtown Living but don’t want to fully commit? In the middle of a transition? Looking to purchase/ build a home and need something short term? This is the perfect option. Located in the highly sought after Thornton Park neighborhood- just steps to the only downtown grocery store (Publix) and Lake Eola- this bright and airy 2 bed/ 2 bath split plan is available at Post Parkside Apartments. With over 1100 sf of living space, the unit features wood laminate floors in the common areas, barely lived in carpets in the bedrooms, and space for a full living room and dining room set. The kitchen is inviting, overlooking the living room, with ample room for cooking and prep. Stainless Steel Appliances, Newer washer and dryer included. Unit comes with a parking spot for each tenant on the lease with parking available on the same floor and access located super close to the unit (this apartment is connected to the parking garage). Post Parkside Apartments offers its residents a community fitness center, pool overlooking Lake Eola, computer work area, and firepit/ lounge area and superb professional maintenance staff. This is a short term lease- good through 1/23/20. Easy to see. Please call/text for details or to set up your private showing. Pet Friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 S OSCEOLA AVENUE have any available units?
11 S OSCEOLA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 S OSCEOLA AVENUE have?
Some of 11 S OSCEOLA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 S OSCEOLA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
11 S OSCEOLA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 S OSCEOLA AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 S OSCEOLA AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 11 S OSCEOLA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 11 S OSCEOLA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 11 S OSCEOLA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 S OSCEOLA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 S OSCEOLA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 11 S OSCEOLA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 11 S OSCEOLA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 11 S OSCEOLA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 11 S OSCEOLA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 S OSCEOLA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
