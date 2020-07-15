All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1085 S. Hiawassee Rd. - #512

1085 Hiawassee Road · (407) 924-1222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1085 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1085 S. Hiawassee Rd. - #512 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 829 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo In Trade Winds! - Prime Tradewinds unit, located Minutes From The Very Best Orlando Has To Offer. Nestled In Metrowest, This Beautiful Community Supports Its Residence Active Lifestyle With Bountiful Amenities Including Two Crystal Clear Pool Areas, Racquetball Court, Tennis Courts, and Walking Path Along Their Private Lake. With Great Floor Plans, In A Desirable Community, And Convenient Location. This Don't miss out on this opportunity on this unit!!
Rent: $1200
Application fee of $75 per adult
Administrative fee of $100
Deposit of $1200

(RLNE5879964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1085 S. Hiawassee Rd. - #512 have any available units?
1085 S. Hiawassee Rd. - #512 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1085 S. Hiawassee Rd. - #512 currently offering any rent specials?
1085 S. Hiawassee Rd. - #512 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1085 S. Hiawassee Rd. - #512 pet-friendly?
No, 1085 S. Hiawassee Rd. - #512 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1085 S. Hiawassee Rd. - #512 offer parking?
No, 1085 S. Hiawassee Rd. - #512 does not offer parking.
Does 1085 S. Hiawassee Rd. - #512 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1085 S. Hiawassee Rd. - #512 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1085 S. Hiawassee Rd. - #512 have a pool?
Yes, 1085 S. Hiawassee Rd. - #512 has a pool.
Does 1085 S. Hiawassee Rd. - #512 have accessible units?
No, 1085 S. Hiawassee Rd. - #512 does not have accessible units.
Does 1085 S. Hiawassee Rd. - #512 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1085 S. Hiawassee Rd. - #512 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1085 S. Hiawassee Rd. - #512 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1085 S. Hiawassee Rd. - #512 does not have units with air conditioning.
