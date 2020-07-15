1085 S. Hiawassee Rd. - #512

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool racquetball court tennis court

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo In Trade Winds! - Prime Tradewinds unit, located Minutes From The Very Best Orlando Has To Offer. Nestled In Metrowest, This Beautiful Community Supports Its Residence Active Lifestyle With Bountiful Amenities Including Two Crystal Clear Pool Areas, Racquetball Court, Tennis Courts, and Walking Path Along Their Private Lake. With Great Floor Plans, In A Desirable Community, And Convenient Location. This Don't miss out on this opportunity on this unit!!

Rent: $1200

Application fee of $75 per adult

Administrative fee of $100

Deposit of $1200



(RLNE5879964)