Amenities

stainless steel pool tennis court clubhouse car wash area range

Unit Amenities range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse pool tennis court

Complete remodel is in process and will include, new laminate flooring, new paint, new stainless steel appliances and refreshed cabinets! Great home located in MetroWest, minutes away from 408, 528, Universal Studios and Disney Attractions! This cozy condo is in the heart of a beautifully landscaped community with a clubhouse, recreational center, 2 pools, tennis court, and a car wash.