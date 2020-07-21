1065 S. HIAWASSEE RD ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Tradewinds in Metro West! This 2 bedrooms 2 baths is conveniently located and close to shopping, dining and Valencia Community College. The unit is on the 2nd floor with easy side access to your doorway. This unit kitchen is renovated , beautiful wood flooring and ceramic tile throughout the Condo. Comes complete with a washer and dryer, freshly painted with great closet and cabinet space.This unit also has a storage room on the patio and a nice bedroom view of the lake. This unit won't last !