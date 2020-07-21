All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1065 S. HIAWASSEE RD ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1065 S. HIAWASSEE RD ROAD
Last updated March 8 2020 at 1:08 AM

1065 S. HIAWASSEE RD ROAD

1065 Hiawassee Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1065 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Tradewinds in Metro West! This 2 bedrooms 2 baths is conveniently located and close to shopping, dining and Valencia Community College. The unit is on the 2nd floor with easy side access to your doorway. This unit kitchen is renovated , beautiful wood flooring and ceramic tile throughout the Condo. Comes complete with a washer and dryer, freshly painted with great closet and cabinet space.This unit also has a storage room on the patio and a nice bedroom view of the lake. This unit won't last !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1065 S. HIAWASSEE RD ROAD have any available units?
1065 S. HIAWASSEE RD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1065 S. HIAWASSEE RD ROAD have?
Some of 1065 S. HIAWASSEE RD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1065 S. HIAWASSEE RD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1065 S. HIAWASSEE RD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1065 S. HIAWASSEE RD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1065 S. HIAWASSEE RD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1065 S. HIAWASSEE RD ROAD offer parking?
No, 1065 S. HIAWASSEE RD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1065 S. HIAWASSEE RD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1065 S. HIAWASSEE RD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1065 S. HIAWASSEE RD ROAD have a pool?
No, 1065 S. HIAWASSEE RD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1065 S. HIAWASSEE RD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1065 S. HIAWASSEE RD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1065 S. HIAWASSEE RD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1065 S. HIAWASSEE RD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive
Orlando, FL 32835
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach