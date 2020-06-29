All apartments in Orlando
Last updated August 4 2019 at 7:12 PM

1044 N BUMBY AVENUE

1044 North Bumby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1044 North Bumby Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a huge corner lot. Available for immediate move in! This is a very well maintained home. Great location just minutes from shopping and Downtown Orlando. Wood and tile floors. Back yard is fenced and perfect for gatherings. This home is a must see and will not last long! Monthly rent includes lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044 N BUMBY AVENUE have any available units?
1044 N BUMBY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1044 N BUMBY AVENUE have?
Some of 1044 N BUMBY AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 N BUMBY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1044 N BUMBY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 N BUMBY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1044 N BUMBY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1044 N BUMBY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1044 N BUMBY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1044 N BUMBY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1044 N BUMBY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 N BUMBY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1044 N BUMBY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1044 N BUMBY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1044 N BUMBY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 N BUMBY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1044 N BUMBY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
