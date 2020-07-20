All apartments in Orlando
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

1037 N Shine Ave

1037 Shine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1037 Shine Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool table
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Colonialtown Bungalow with Enormous Great Room - PENDING!

Beautifully renovated Colonialtown North bungalow. Large fenced backyard with incredible deck off main living area. Great room unlike any you have seen in this neighborhood. Owner would prefer to rent with pool table. Master bath with large vanity and a half bath for guests located near interior laundry room. 1 Car garage available. Lawn care included in rent.

(RLNE3820075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 N Shine Ave have any available units?
1037 N Shine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1037 N Shine Ave have?
Some of 1037 N Shine Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 N Shine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1037 N Shine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 N Shine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1037 N Shine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1037 N Shine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1037 N Shine Ave offers parking.
Does 1037 N Shine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1037 N Shine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 N Shine Ave have a pool?
No, 1037 N Shine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1037 N Shine Ave have accessible units?
No, 1037 N Shine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 N Shine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1037 N Shine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
