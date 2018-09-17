All apartments in Orlando
1033 S Hiawassee Rd, Apto #2612, Orlando

1033 S Hiawassee Road · No Longer Available
Location

1033 S Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Beautiful 2br 2ba condo next tennis court and second pool. Tree lined street and parking immediately outside. Located in a great school district. + + + + + Enjoy true Florida living at its best in this ground floor condo with plenty of natural light, located in a lakefront community. This condo has 2 large bedrooms, one with walk-in closet, 2 baths with linen closets, inside utility room for full size washer and dryer. To the delight of those with young ones, and elderly residents, this is a ground floor corner unit, so you dont have to climb any stairs to enter. Sliding glass doors lead to the patio area with separate outside storage closet. Many windows make this very light and bright. Amenities include 2 pools with spas, 2 tennis courts, fitness center, racquetball court, beautiful lakeside picnic area and more! the heart of Metrowest just minutes from 408, I-4, 528, Universal Studios, Disney attractions, downtown Orlando, shopping, dining and entertainment!
1033 S Hiawassee Rd Apto #2612, Tradewinds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 S Hiawassee Rd, Apto #2612, Orlando have any available units?
1033 S Hiawassee Rd, Apto #2612, Orlando doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1033 S Hiawassee Rd, Apto #2612, Orlando have?
Some of 1033 S Hiawassee Rd, Apto #2612, Orlando's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 S Hiawassee Rd, Apto #2612, Orlando currently offering any rent specials?
1033 S Hiawassee Rd, Apto #2612, Orlando is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 S Hiawassee Rd, Apto #2612, Orlando pet-friendly?
No, 1033 S Hiawassee Rd, Apto #2612, Orlando is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1033 S Hiawassee Rd, Apto #2612, Orlando offer parking?
Yes, 1033 S Hiawassee Rd, Apto #2612, Orlando offers parking.
Does 1033 S Hiawassee Rd, Apto #2612, Orlando have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1033 S Hiawassee Rd, Apto #2612, Orlando offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 S Hiawassee Rd, Apto #2612, Orlando have a pool?
Yes, 1033 S Hiawassee Rd, Apto #2612, Orlando has a pool.
Does 1033 S Hiawassee Rd, Apto #2612, Orlando have accessible units?
No, 1033 S Hiawassee Rd, Apto #2612, Orlando does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 S Hiawassee Rd, Apto #2612, Orlando have units with dishwashers?
No, 1033 S Hiawassee Rd, Apto #2612, Orlando does not have units with dishwashers.
