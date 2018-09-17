1033 S Hiawassee Rd, Apto #2612, Orlando

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool racquetball court tennis court

Beautiful 2br 2ba condo next tennis court and second pool. Tree lined street and parking immediately outside. Located in a great school district. + + + + + Enjoy true Florida living at its best in this ground floor condo with plenty of natural light, located in a lakefront community. This condo has 2 large bedrooms, one with walk-in closet, 2 baths with linen closets, inside utility room for full size washer and dryer. To the delight of those with young ones, and elderly residents, this is a ground floor corner unit, so you dont have to climb any stairs to enter. Sliding glass doors lead to the patio area with separate outside storage closet. Many windows make this very light and bright. Amenities include 2 pools with spas, 2 tennis courts, fitness center, racquetball court, beautiful lakeside picnic area and more! the heart of Metrowest just minutes from 408, I-4, 528, Universal Studios, Disney attractions, downtown Orlando, shopping, dining and entertainment!

1033 S Hiawassee Rd Apto #2612, Tradewinds