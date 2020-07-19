All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1023 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 4014

1023 S Hiawassee Rd Unit 4014 · No Longer Available
Location

1023 S Hiawassee Rd Unit 4014, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath Condo at Tradewinds in Metrowest area!! - This is a Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in Tradewinds Condominiums in Metrowest. Tradewinds is a lakefront community offering tennis courts, 2 community pools, walking trails surrounded by lush landscaping, clubhouse, volleyball and fitness center.

Centrally located close to major roadways, shopping centers, restaurants, and more!!!

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Not Allowed
Section 8 ok

$925.00 Monthly Rent
$925.00 Security Deposit
$65.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years verifiable rental history
-2 years verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant

(RLNE4369840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 4014 have any available units?
1023 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 4014 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 4014 have?
Some of 1023 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 4014's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 4014 currently offering any rent specials?
1023 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 4014 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 4014 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 4014 is pet friendly.
Does 1023 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 4014 offer parking?
No, 1023 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 4014 does not offer parking.
Does 1023 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 4014 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 4014 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 4014 have a pool?
Yes, 1023 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 4014 has a pool.
Does 1023 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 4014 have accessible units?
No, 1023 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 4014 does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 4014 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 4014 does not have units with dishwashers.
