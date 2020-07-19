1023 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 4014

Amenities

Very Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath Condo at Tradewinds in Metrowest area!! - This is a Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in Tradewinds Condominiums in Metrowest. Tradewinds is a lakefront community offering tennis courts, 2 community pools, walking trails surrounded by lush landscaping, clubhouse, volleyball and fitness center.



Centrally located close to major roadways, shopping centers, restaurants, and more!!!



Section 8 ok



$925.00 Monthly Rent

$925.00 Security Deposit

$65.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years verifiable rental history

-2 years verifiable employment history

-Evictions None

-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant



