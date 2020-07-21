Rent Calculator
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:36 AM
1 of 16
1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD
1023 S Hiawassee Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1023 S Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West
Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great Conditions, 2 Bedroom Condo in TradeWinds Community Metrowest, available for annual lease. Contact for showing and move in soon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have any available units?
1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD offer parking?
No, 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have a pool?
No, 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
