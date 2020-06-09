All apartments in Orlando
10203 Kristen Park Dr

10203 Kristen Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10203 Kristen Park Drive, Orlando, FL 32832
East Park

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
10203 Kristen Park Dr Available 07/07/19 Beautiful large home in Lake Nona area - This beautiful home is a Family's dream come true! featuring a downstairs master bedroom, open Kitchen with breakfast bar, 42' cabinets and granite counter tops, a huge upstairs bonus room, with new blinds throughout. Conveniently located near Lake Nona's medical City, Orlando international airport, Attractions, and all Highways. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE! Renters insurance required. AVAILABLE JULY 7.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10203 Kristen Park Dr have any available units?
10203 Kristen Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 10203 Kristen Park Dr have?
Some of 10203 Kristen Park Dr's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10203 Kristen Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10203 Kristen Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10203 Kristen Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10203 Kristen Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10203 Kristen Park Dr offer parking?
No, 10203 Kristen Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10203 Kristen Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10203 Kristen Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10203 Kristen Park Dr have a pool?
No, 10203 Kristen Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10203 Kristen Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 10203 Kristen Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10203 Kristen Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10203 Kristen Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
