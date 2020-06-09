Amenities

10203 Kristen Park Dr Available 07/07/19 Beautiful large home in Lake Nona area - This beautiful home is a Family's dream come true! featuring a downstairs master bedroom, open Kitchen with breakfast bar, 42' cabinets and granite counter tops, a huge upstairs bonus room, with new blinds throughout. Conveniently located near Lake Nona's medical City, Orlando international airport, Attractions, and all Highways. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE! Renters insurance required. AVAILABLE JULY 7.



