10160 Hartford Maroon Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Very Nice 4/3 Townhouse in Waters Edge of Lake Nona (Gated) - This is a well-maintained and like new two-story 4-bedroom, 3 bath Townhome in the Gated Waters Edge Community of Lake Nona.



This property features fresh neutral paint throughout and new carpets in the bedrooms and stairway with neutral ceramic tile in all main areas and bathrooms and custom closets in all bedrooms.



The floor-plan features a spacious family room with dining area and open to the kitchen. The kitchen includes granite counter-tops, custom tile back-splash and stainless steel appliances. Also downstairs is one of the four bedrooms with custom closet and a full bathroom with shower.



Upstairs you will find a spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bathroom with dual vanities and shower along with two more upstairs bedrooms, a shared hall bath and washer/dryer closet area with washer/dryer included.



This property also features a detached garage with auto opener, back-alley access with parking in front of the garage and an additional parking space on the side.



You will also find upgraded ceiling fans throughout and a large open front porch.



Convenient to local schools, shopping and dining establishments with quick access to the 417 (Greenway), the 528 (Beachline), The Lake Nona Medical City and the Orlando International Airport and just minutes to the Florida Turnpike and the 408 (East-West Expressway).



Rent includes YMCA membership, community pool access, boat ramp access to Lake Nona, landscaping, pest control, trash, and maintenance of the exterior.



Must see to fully appreciate.



Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property. Pets will be considered on a case per case basis.



Call today for appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476



Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com



This property is being offered exclusively by Fusilier Management Group.



View more Central Florida Area rentals at FMGRealEstate.com?



(RLNE3347814)