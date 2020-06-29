All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 10160 Hartford Maroon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
10160 Hartford Maroon Road
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:51 AM

10160 Hartford Maroon Road

10160 Hartford Maroon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10160 Hartford Maroon Road, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Very Nice 4/3 Townhouse in Waters Edge of Lake Nona (Gated) - This is a well-maintained and like new two-story 4-bedroom, 3 bath Townhome in the Gated Waters Edge Community of Lake Nona.

This property features fresh neutral paint throughout and new carpets in the bedrooms and stairway with neutral ceramic tile in all main areas and bathrooms and custom closets in all bedrooms.

The floor-plan features a spacious family room with dining area and open to the kitchen. The kitchen includes granite counter-tops, custom tile back-splash and stainless steel appliances. Also downstairs is one of the four bedrooms with custom closet and a full bathroom with shower.

Upstairs you will find a spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bathroom with dual vanities and shower along with two more upstairs bedrooms, a shared hall bath and washer/dryer closet area with washer/dryer included.

This property also features a detached garage with auto opener, back-alley access with parking in front of the garage and an additional parking space on the side.

You will also find upgraded ceiling fans throughout and a large open front porch.

Convenient to local schools, shopping and dining establishments with quick access to the 417 (Greenway), the 528 (Beachline), The Lake Nona Medical City and the Orlando International Airport and just minutes to the Florida Turnpike and the 408 (East-West Expressway).

Rent includes YMCA membership, community pool access, boat ramp access to Lake Nona, landscaping, pest control, trash, and maintenance of the exterior.

Must see to fully appreciate.

Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property. Pets will be considered on a case per case basis.

Call today for appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476

Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com

This property is being offered exclusively by Fusilier Management Group.

View more Central Florida Area rentals at FMGRealEstate.com?

(RLNE3347814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10160 Hartford Maroon Road have any available units?
10160 Hartford Maroon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 10160 Hartford Maroon Road have?
Some of 10160 Hartford Maroon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10160 Hartford Maroon Road currently offering any rent specials?
10160 Hartford Maroon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10160 Hartford Maroon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10160 Hartford Maroon Road is pet friendly.
Does 10160 Hartford Maroon Road offer parking?
Yes, 10160 Hartford Maroon Road offers parking.
Does 10160 Hartford Maroon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10160 Hartford Maroon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10160 Hartford Maroon Road have a pool?
Yes, 10160 Hartford Maroon Road has a pool.
Does 10160 Hartford Maroon Road have accessible units?
No, 10160 Hartford Maroon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10160 Hartford Maroon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10160 Hartford Maroon Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way
Orlando, FL 32837
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive
Orlando, FL 32835
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach