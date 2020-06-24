All apartments in Orlando
10155 HARTFORD MAROON ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10155 HARTFORD MAROON ROAD

10155 Hartford Maroon Road · No Longer Available
Location

10155 Hartford Maroon Road, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Built in 2015 , Featuring a peaceful lakefront park, boat dock, community pool and pocket parks throughout the community, Waters Edge Townhomes in Lake Nona is a rare find. Bursting with countless community amenities, Waters Edge Townhomes themselves encourage a carefree lifestyle, as well as bring unexpected elegance and style in a carefully crafted home.Lawn, YMCA membership, included. Great for families one of the best elementary schools in Orlando. Also has a Clubhouse, Granite countertops, Living room, Playground nearby and 10 minutes from Orlando International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

