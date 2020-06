Amenities

dishwasher parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This is a lovely home offering 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths located in a gated community in Lake Nona which boast a family membership to the YMCA within the community, as well as boating on one of the cleanest lakes in Central Florida Lake Nona. The schools are excellent and shopping and dining galore. 5 minutes to Orlando International Airport and 45 minutes to the Beaches