All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 10130 Shadow Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
10130 Shadow Creek Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

10130 Shadow Creek Drive

10130 Shadow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
LaVina
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10130 Shadow Creek Drive, Orlando, FL 32832
LaVina

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4/2 Home In Gated Community In The Lake Nona Area - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! Located in the Lake Nona area is this 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the gated Marabella at LaVina community. Split bedroom plan has a living/dining room combo with an eat-in kitchen, breakfast bar, ceiling fans, etc. There is 2,280 total square feet, with 1,875 square feet under air. Convenient to shopping, medical city, UCF Medical Institute, VA Hospital, major roadways, Beachline 528, 417, and area attractions.

All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Chris Williams
407-896-1200 ext 219

(RLNE5021859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10130 Shadow Creek Drive have any available units?
10130 Shadow Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 10130 Shadow Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10130 Shadow Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10130 Shadow Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10130 Shadow Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 10130 Shadow Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10130 Shadow Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 10130 Shadow Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10130 Shadow Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10130 Shadow Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 10130 Shadow Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10130 Shadow Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 10130 Shadow Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10130 Shadow Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10130 Shadow Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10130 Shadow Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10130 Shadow Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd
Orlando, FL 32819
Adele Place
7595 Sun Tree Cir
Orlando, FL 32807
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach