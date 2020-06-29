All apartments in Orlando
10080 Cypress Vine Dr.
10080 Cypress Vine Dr.

10080 Cypress Vine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10080 Cypress Vine Drive, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Lake Nona Home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.. lots of space! - This home has brand new flooring, freshly painted walls and ready for you to move in! Come see the beautiful fenced in yard and have a place to relax. Great location close to schools, grocery stores and dining!

HOA approval required.

**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

(RLNE5170048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

