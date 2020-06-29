10080 Cypress Vine Dr.

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lake Nona Home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.. lots of space! - This home has brand new flooring, freshly painted walls and ready for you to move in! Come see the beautiful fenced in yard and have a place to relax. Great location close to schools, grocery stores and dining!



HOA approval required.



**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



(RLNE5170048)