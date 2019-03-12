All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:43 PM

10072 Fenrose Terrace

10072 Fenrose Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10072 Fenrose Terrace, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Fabulous Northlake Park Pool home! Quality custom upgrades have been made throughout including triple crown molding, board & batten wainscoting, and craftsman style door casings making this home feel Pintrest perfect. The open concept floor plan was well designed and great for entertaining. Beautiful strand woven bamboo flooring, 18 inch ceramic tile and plush carpet in 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, large under cabinet wine chiller, 42 inch cabinets, with a closet pantry, and breakfast bar. The living room opens out to the private screened pool and covered lanai, perfect to enjoy the Florida summers, plenty of space for little ones or furry friends to play. The Large Master retreat is private with rich espresso bamboo floors, views of the pool, huge walk in closet with custom built-ins, and an en-suite with duel vanity sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Two large additional bedrooms and bath with duel sinks in split plan. This home has smart features such as the Nest programmable thermostat & Ring door bell. This home is loaded with charm and character located just across the street from a charming community park. The peaceful neighborhood has top rated schools, HOA includes YMCA membership, lake access and boat dock, tennis courts and playground. Convenient to Lake Nona Medical City, Area attractions, Orlando International Airport.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10072 Fenrose Terrace have any available units?
10072 Fenrose Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 10072 Fenrose Terrace have?
Some of 10072 Fenrose Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10072 Fenrose Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10072 Fenrose Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10072 Fenrose Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 10072 Fenrose Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 10072 Fenrose Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 10072 Fenrose Terrace offers parking.
Does 10072 Fenrose Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10072 Fenrose Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10072 Fenrose Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 10072 Fenrose Terrace has a pool.
Does 10072 Fenrose Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10072 Fenrose Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10072 Fenrose Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10072 Fenrose Terrace has units with dishwashers.
