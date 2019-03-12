10072 Fenrose Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Fabulous Northlake Park Pool home! Quality custom upgrades have been made throughout including triple crown molding, board & batten wainscoting, and craftsman style door casings making this home feel Pintrest perfect. The open concept floor plan was well designed and great for entertaining. Beautiful strand woven bamboo flooring, 18 inch ceramic tile and plush carpet in 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, large under cabinet wine chiller, 42 inch cabinets, with a closet pantry, and breakfast bar. The living room opens out to the private screened pool and covered lanai, perfect to enjoy the Florida summers, plenty of space for little ones or furry friends to play. The Large Master retreat is private with rich espresso bamboo floors, views of the pool, huge walk in closet with custom built-ins, and an en-suite with duel vanity sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Two large additional bedrooms and bath with duel sinks in split plan. This home has smart features such as the Nest programmable thermostat & Ring door bell. This home is loaded with charm and character located just across the street from a charming community park. The peaceful neighborhood has top rated schools, HOA includes YMCA membership, lake access and boat dock, tennis courts and playground. Convenient to Lake Nona Medical City, Area attractions, Orlando International Airport.

