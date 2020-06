Amenities

ONE CAR GARAGE - Featuring a peaceful lakefront park, boat dock, community pool and pocket parks throughout the community, Waters Edge town homes in Lake Nona is a rare find. Bursting with countless community amenities, Waters Edge town homes themselves encourage a carefree lifestyle, as well as bring unexpected elegance and style in a carefully crafted home. Granite Counter tops and a one car garage in a gated community. Property will be available 09/01/2019