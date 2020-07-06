Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

10029 Silk Grass Dr Available 11/08/19 Upgraded Northlake Park 4/3 with Huge Fenced Yard - Available 11/8/2019. Your next home is loaded with special features! From tile in the living areas and wood in the office/den with carpet in only the bedrooms; the kitchen features silestone countertops, stainless appliances, plenty of recessed lighting and a "Solar Tube" for natural light during the day. The kitchen is open to the main living room and shares huge vaulted ceilings. The large living room also features surround sound pre-wire and built in A/V cabinetry. Fans throughout the home as well as all the appliances are included (washer and dryer too!). Spacious master suite with dual vanities, stand up shower and separate garden tub, along with walk-in closet.Two more bedrooms are on the first floor along with laundry room with full cabinetry. Tons of storage with large storage closet built at the back patio as well as in the garage. The cherry on top is an enormous fully fenced in backyard with covered porch to take advantage of the beautiful Florida winters!



HOA includes a YMCA gym membership and the other amenities in the community include outdoor Olympic pool, soccer fields, basketball courts, and a neighborhood dog park. MUST SEE! HOA requires separate application after we approve you of $150 per married couple or individual applicant. All Applications taken online at www.BlueHomePM.com



