Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:27 PM

10029 Silk Grass Dr

10029 Silk Grass Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10029 Silk Grass Drive, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10029 Silk Grass Dr Available 11/08/19 Upgraded Northlake Park 4/3 with Huge Fenced Yard - Available 11/8/2019. Your next home is loaded with special features! From tile in the living areas and wood in the office/den with carpet in only the bedrooms; the kitchen features silestone countertops, stainless appliances, plenty of recessed lighting and a "Solar Tube" for natural light during the day. The kitchen is open to the main living room and shares huge vaulted ceilings. The large living room also features surround sound pre-wire and built in A/V cabinetry. Fans throughout the home as well as all the appliances are included (washer and dryer too!). Spacious master suite with dual vanities, stand up shower and separate garden tub, along with walk-in closet.Two more bedrooms are on the first floor along with laundry room with full cabinetry. Tons of storage with large storage closet built at the back patio as well as in the garage. The cherry on top is an enormous fully fenced in backyard with covered porch to take advantage of the beautiful Florida winters!

HOA includes a YMCA gym membership and the other amenities in the community include outdoor Olympic pool, soccer fields, basketball courts, and a neighborhood dog park. MUST SEE! HOA requires separate application after we approve you of $150 per married couple or individual applicant. All Applications taken online at www.BlueHomePM.com

(RLNE1998221)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10029 Silk Grass Dr have any available units?
10029 Silk Grass Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 10029 Silk Grass Dr have?
Some of 10029 Silk Grass Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10029 Silk Grass Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10029 Silk Grass Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10029 Silk Grass Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10029 Silk Grass Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10029 Silk Grass Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10029 Silk Grass Dr offers parking.
Does 10029 Silk Grass Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10029 Silk Grass Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10029 Silk Grass Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10029 Silk Grass Dr has a pool.
Does 10029 Silk Grass Dr have accessible units?
No, 10029 Silk Grass Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10029 Silk Grass Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10029 Silk Grass Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
