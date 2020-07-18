All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:22 PM

100 S. EOLA DR.

100 Eola Drive · (407) 258-2448
Location

100 Eola Drive, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 806 · Avail. now

$3,799

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2575 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
sauna
Beautiful 3/2.5 Condo with Premium View in the Sanctuary of Downtown Orlando - This 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home is just under 2600 sq. ft. It has a wonderful open floor plan with tons of natural light and exquisite views of downtown Orlando from the warp around balcony. Designer tile floors in the living area, kitchen, and bathrooms. All the bedrooms have plush carpeting in great condition. The gourmet kitchen has premium stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counter tops, and modern cabinetry with tons of counter space. Over sized master bedroom has a huge walk in closet. The master bathroom has a large vanity with his and hers sink, large stand up shower, and jetted tub. The unit has a large utility room with full size washer/Dryer. Included in the rent is also an air conditioned storage unit on the same floor. The Sanctuary is an amazing building with many amenities including a large heated pool and spa with private cabanas on the terrace, fitness center with wet and dry saunas, and private resident lodge with full kitchen and screening room all located on the 5th floor. The unit comes with two dedicated parking spaces. The Sancuatry is located in the South Eola District with so many wonderful restaurants, nightlife, entertainment venues, and Lake Eola with it's many festivities and the Sunday Farmers Market all within walking distance. Close to I4 and 408 Toll roads.

** Water/ sewer/ trash included in the rent**
Sorry, No pets.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 S. EOLA DR. have any available units?
100 S. EOLA DR. has a unit available for $3,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 S. EOLA DR. have?
Some of 100 S. EOLA DR.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 S. EOLA DR. currently offering any rent specials?
100 S. EOLA DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 S. EOLA DR. pet-friendly?
No, 100 S. EOLA DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 100 S. EOLA DR. offer parking?
Yes, 100 S. EOLA DR. offers parking.
Does 100 S. EOLA DR. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 S. EOLA DR. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 S. EOLA DR. have a pool?
Yes, 100 S. EOLA DR. has a pool.
Does 100 S. EOLA DR. have accessible units?
No, 100 S. EOLA DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 100 S. EOLA DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 S. EOLA DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
