100 S. EOLA DR.

Beautiful 3/2.5 Condo with Premium View in the Sanctuary of Downtown Orlando - This 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home is just under 2600 sq. ft. It has a wonderful open floor plan with tons of natural light and exquisite views of downtown Orlando from the warp around balcony. Designer tile floors in the living area, kitchen, and bathrooms. All the bedrooms have plush carpeting in great condition. The gourmet kitchen has premium stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counter tops, and modern cabinetry with tons of counter space. Over sized master bedroom has a huge walk in closet. The master bathroom has a large vanity with his and hers sink, large stand up shower, and jetted tub. The unit has a large utility room with full size washer/Dryer. Included in the rent is also an air conditioned storage unit on the same floor. The Sanctuary is an amazing building with many amenities including a large heated pool and spa with private cabanas on the terrace, fitness center with wet and dry saunas, and private resident lodge with full kitchen and screening room all located on the 5th floor. The unit comes with two dedicated parking spaces. The Sancuatry is located in the South Eola District with so many wonderful restaurants, nightlife, entertainment venues, and Lake Eola with it's many festivities and the Sunday Farmers Market all within walking distance. Close to I4 and 408 Toll roads.



** Water/ sewer/ trash included in the rent**

Sorry, No pets.



