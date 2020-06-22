10 N Hyer Ave

Amenities

Near Heart of Downtown Orlando - Quaint, updated two bedroom/two bath duplex. The home has been upgraded throughout!



Located on a quiet residential street, a short distance from numerous local restaurants and shops.

Enjoy a short, 8 to 15 minute walk to the renowned Lake Eola Farmers Market on Sunday mornings, without trying to find parking!

Also nearby are various music venues, comedy clubs, and more. Enjoy Orlando's vibrant night life without worrying about parking or transportation.



Rent: $1,500.00

Security Deposit: $1,550.00

Application Fee: $60 per adult

Technology Fee: $20.00 a month



No Pets Allowed



