Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

10 N Hyer Ave

10 N Hyer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10 N Hyer Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Thornton Park

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Near Heart of Downtown Orlando - Quaint, updated two bedroom/two bath duplex. The home has been upgraded throughout!

Located on a quiet residential street, a short distance from numerous local restaurants and shops.
Enjoy a short, 8 to 15 minute walk to the renowned Lake Eola Farmers Market on Sunday mornings, without trying to find parking!
Also nearby are various music venues, comedy clubs, and more. Enjoy Orlando's vibrant night life without worrying about parking or transportation.

Rent: $1,500.00
Security Deposit: $1,550.00
Application Fee: $60 per adult
Technology Fee: $20.00 a month

No Pets

(RLNE4597522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

