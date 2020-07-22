806 Sleepy Harbour Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Ocoee for RENT - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath,1500 sq. ft. with a 1 car garage

Kitchen has upgraded cabinets,

black appliances, fridge, stove and dishwasher

carpet and tile and laminate

all new paint thru out

ceiling fans and blinds

laundry hook ups in the garage

large fenced in back yard

lawn care included



Listed by Knight Property Group LLC

Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.

Pets (IF ALLOWED) have breed restrictions (pet application and pet rent required).

A/C filter subscription is required. $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.

This rental is not available for tenant with more than 3 pets.

We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.



For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com

Contact us for a open house date and time



(RLNE5298297)