2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:25 PM
338 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ocoee, FL
54 Units Available
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
986 sqft
Area schools: Central Florida Christian Academy, Frangus Elementary. Close to Highway 50, East-West Expressway, Lake Lotta, West Oaks Town Center, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with bark park, pool area with BBQ, playground, sport court, Spanish-speaking staff, 2 outdoor pools.
14 Units Available
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1402 sqft
Accessible via the FL-408 and the Florida Turnpike, Casa Mirella Apartments feature modern and traditional design touches. Swimming pool, heated spa and resident lounge.
10 Units Available
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
923 sqft
Elegant apartments with vaulted ceilings and spacious layouts. Tenants can enjoy basketball, tennis and swimming on site. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Close to West Oaks Mall.
5 Units Available
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1274 sqft
The Arbours at Crown Point is everything you want in contemporary luxury apartment living.
29 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1257 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
22 Units Available
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1176 sqft
Park Place at Maguire was designed with you in mind. Every community detail was perfectly planned to ensure you feel right at home.
1 Unit Available
2045 ERVING CIRCLE
2045 Erving Circle, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1074 sqft
Beautiful gated Community.2 bedroom 2 bath condo, located in the Bordeaux subdivision. Great location right off West Colonial, next to 408 expressway & the Turnpike. The condo has wood floors, nice size bedrooms . and a spacious living room.
1 Unit Available
1995 ERVING CIRCLE
1995 Erving Circle, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
976 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW....Ready to Move in COZY 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in the Bordeaux Gated community. This unit features a bright open floor plan with new flooring and blinds, and fresh interior paint. Private covered balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Ocoee
8 Units Available
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1241 sqft
Near West Oaks Mall and Florida's Turnpike with access to Disney World. Enjoy outdoor amenities, including resort-style pools and private attached garages. Apartment units with up to three bedrooms feature crown molding and built-in bookshelves.
7 Units Available
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1135 sqft
Close to the 408 Expressway, Lake Rose, Woodlawn Memorial Park, West Oaks Mall. Nearby schools: Frangus Elementary, Gotha Middle School, Central Florida Christian Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with proximity to jogging & biking trails and public transportation. Amenities include: in-unit laundry, pool, hot tub.
Results within 5 miles of Ocoee
Metro West
18 Units Available
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1271 sqft
Great location alongside Turkey Lake and close to Veranda Park. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features a 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, and bike storage.
Rosemont
18 Units Available
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
Kirkman South
39 Units Available
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
943 sqft
This gated community provides residents with a hot tub, tennis court, gym and onsite parking. The impressive units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Beautiful views of Turkey Lake and just minutes from the Kirkman Shoppes.
Metro West
10 Units Available
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
975 sqft
Area schools: Da Vinci Academy, Florida Virtual School, Valencia College West Campus. Close to MetroWest Golf Club, F&F Marketing, Valencia College District Office. Amenities include: sundeck with pergolas, sand volleyball court, racquetball court, children's playground, pool and heated spa.
Metro West
41 Units Available
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1108 sqft
Prime MetroWest neighborhood location close to Valencia College, Universal Studios and I-4, Hwy 408 and Florida's Turnpike. Luxury apartment homes with in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym and pool.
Summerport Village Center
31 Units Available
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1188 sqft
Close to Lake Speer, I-429, Windermere Preparatory School, ScribbleSpace. Amenities include: pool, fitness trails, poolside fire pit and grills, community organic garden, yoga studio, children's playground, onsite retail, and 24-hour cardio studio.
Lockhart
45 Units Available
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1003 sqft
This charming community offers a wide range of amenities including a fitness center, pool, and fitness center. Homes offer a private patio and balcony, washer and dryer appliances, and lots of storage.
Metro West
31 Units Available
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1222 sqft
Metro West Village and Turkey Lake are both within walking distance of this property. Units have been recently renovated. Impressive amenities include a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym in this pet-friendly community.
Kirkman North
20 Units Available
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1015 sqft
Right across the street from Valencia College West Campus, close to Eagle Nest Park, MetroWest Golf Club, Carver Middle School, Eccleston Elementary, Disney World. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, resort-style pool, wood-burning fireplaces, courtesy patrol, 2 lighted tennis courts.
Metro West
33 Units Available
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1249 sqft
Elegant units feature crown molding and plush carpet. Eat-in kitchens have efficient appliances and garbage disposal. Community has a tennis court, putting green and a gaming lounge. Near shopping and restaurants.
Kirkman North
26 Units Available
Verona At Valencia Park
1601 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1011 sqft
This Metro West community is situated along South Kirkman Road and across the street from Lake Pamela. Enjoyable amenities include tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Silver Ridge
24 Units Available
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1055 sqft
Area schools: Frangus Elementary, Central Florida Christian Academy, Magnolia School, Robinswood Middle School. Close to Westland Terrace Plaza, West Orange Trail, Lake Sherwood, 408 Expressway, Florida's Turnpike, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, recreation room, bark park, and business center.
Metro West
11 Units Available
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1210 sqft
Amara at MetroWest offers proximity to the MetroWest Golf Course and the Florida Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, bathtubs, extra storage, and recent renovations. 24-hr gym, alarm system, pet-friendly.
Kirkman North
15 Units Available
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1033 sqft
Just minutes to I-4, Valencia College and Universal Studios. Units with washers/dryers, full appliances, carpeted floors and internet/cable. Pool, playground, tennis court and volleyball area for active residents.
