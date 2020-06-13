Apartment List
126 Apartments for rent in Ocoee, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
$
9 Units Available
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
Elegant apartments with vaulted ceilings and spacious layouts. Tenants can enjoy basketball, tennis and swimming on site. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Close to West Oaks Mall.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1298 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
54 Units Available
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
986 sqft
Area schools: Central Florida Christian Academy, Frangus Elementary. Close to Highway 50, East-West Expressway, Lake Lotta, West Oaks Town Center, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with bark park, pool area with BBQ, playground, sport court, Spanish-speaking staff, 2 outdoor pools.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
5 Units Available
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Arbours at Crown Point is everything you want in contemporary luxury apartment living.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,187
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1273 sqft
Park Place at Maguire was designed with you in mind. Every community detail was perfectly planned to ensure you feel right at home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westyn Bay
1 Unit Available
2470 Orsota Circle
2470 Orsota Circle, Ocoee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
3399 sqft
***APPLICATION PENDING DO NOT APPLY ***** 4/3/2 in Westyn Bay ** - ***APPLICATION PENDING DO NOT APPLY ***4/3/3 Family room, living room, dining room and eat-in kitchen. 2 bonus rooms! Inside utility room with W/D hook-ups. Screened patio.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1995 ERVING CIRCLE
1995 Erving Circle, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW....Ready to Move in COZY 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in the Bordeaux Gated community. This unit features a bright open floor plan with new flooring and blinds, and fresh interior paint. Private covered balcony.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
6717 Sawmill Boulevard
6717 Sawmill Boulevard, Ocoee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1761 sqft
Charming 4BD/2BTH Pool Home In The Heart Of Ocoee! Truly a must see. This stunning home is a spacious floor plan with neutral décor throughout! Separate formal dining and living area...

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Villages of Wesmere
1 Unit Available
314 Pennyroyal Ln
314 Pennyroyal Lane, Ocoee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2117 sqft
Beautiful 3/2.5 single family home. - Beautiful 3/2.5 single family home located in the gated Villages of Wesmere.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1975 ERVING CIRCLE UNIT 103
1975 Erving Circle, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
702 sqft
Nice condo in Ocoee - Conveniently located close to the mall and highways, this unique condo with a one space attached garage and your own spacious balcony is waiting for you.
Results within 1 mile of Ocoee
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
9 Units Available
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the 408 Expressway, Lake Rose, Woodlawn Memorial Park, West Oaks Mall. Nearby schools: Frangus Elementary, Gotha Middle School, Central Florida Christian Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with proximity to jogging & biking trails and public transportation. Amenities include: in-unit laundry, pool, hot tub.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
9 Units Available
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1498 sqft
Near West Oaks Mall and Florida's Turnpike with access to Disney World. Enjoy outdoor amenities, including resort-style pools and private attached garages. Apartment units with up to three bedrooms feature crown molding and built-in bookshelves.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8842 Isla Bella Drive
8842 Isla Bella Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1883 sqft
Single Family Home - convenient to everything! - Large home on corner lot Upgraded kitchen, new appliances, cabinets, crown molding. Master suite downstairs with with patio access, 2 large closets! Upstairs built in desk, granite countertops .

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3000 Clarcona Rd., Unit #206
3000 Clarcona Rd Unit 1054, Clarcona, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FREE RENT 1 Bedrm Mobile Home In Yogi Bear Jellystone For Rent SEE TERMS - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
15030 STUTTGART ALLEY
15030 Stuttgart Aly, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1904 sqft
Don't miss out on this brand new 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5244 LABRADOR LANE
5244 Labrador Lane, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2652 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in North Orlando (Hiawassee Oaks Subdivision). Large living room and spacious bedrooms with closet storage space for organizing, nice wood and ceramic flooring.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Reserve At Belmere
1 Unit Available
1232 GLENHEATHER DRIVE
1232 Glenheather Drive, Orange County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
3776 sqft
GORGEOUS HOME !!!! Gated community. Newly renovated. High ceilings, wood planks on the first floor.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9252 Lake Fischer Blvd.
9252 Lake Fischer Boulevard, Gotha, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2414 sqft
Spacious 4/3 Pool Home in the Gated Lake Fischer Estates of Gotha - Don't miss this spacious and well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath Pool home with 3-Car Garage in the Gated community of Lake Fischer Estates in Gotha.
Results within 5 miles of Ocoee
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Metro West
30 Units Available
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1500 sqft
Metro West Village and Turkey Lake are both within walking distance of this property. Units have been recently renovated. Impressive amenities include a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym in this pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kirkman North
22 Units Available
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,153
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1015 sqft
Right across the street from Valencia College West Campus, close to Eagle Nest Park, MetroWest Golf Club, Carver Middle School, Eccleston Elementary, Disney World. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, resort-style pool, wood-burning fireplaces, courtesy patrol, 2 lighted tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kirkman North
15 Units Available
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes to I-4, Valencia College and Universal Studios. Units with washers/dryers, full appliances, carpeted floors and internet/cable. Pool, playground, tennis court and volleyball area for active residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Silver Ridge
23 Units Available
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1240 sqft
Area schools: Frangus Elementary, Central Florida Christian Academy, Magnolia School, Robinswood Middle School. Close to Westland Terrace Plaza, West Orange Trail, Lake Sherwood, 408 Expressway, Florida's Turnpike, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, recreation room, bark park, and business center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Metro West
34 Units Available
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,262
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1531 sqft
Elegant units feature crown molding and plush carpet. Eat-in kitchens have efficient appliances and garbage disposal. Community has a tennis court, putting green and a gaming lounge. Near shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rosemont
19 Units Available
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$910
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
City Guide for Ocoee, FL

Hope you like fruit: not only is Ocoee, Florida located in Orange County, but it's name also translates from Cherokee to "apricot place."

Warm weather, sunny skies, beautiful scenery, and palm trees; what’s not to love about Ocoee? Moving to a new city always seems like a daunting task, but with that kind of a backdrop, how stressed can you really get?

Located in Orange County, Florida, Ocoee is home to just over 35,600 people. This city has a colorful history. Today, Ocoee is a lively city with people of different ethnicities and cultures coexisting harmoniously. The weather here is pretty much the same as that of most of the cities in the state of Florida, meaning that it's awesomely warm all year round. The cost of living index for Ocoee is nowhere near the more expensive cities in Florida, and is almost at par with the national median. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ocoee, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ocoee renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

