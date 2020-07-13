159 Apartments for rent in Ocoee, FL with parking
Hope you like fruit: not only is Ocoee, Florida located in Orange County, but it's name also translates from Cherokee to "apricot place."
Warm weather, sunny skies, beautiful scenery, and palm trees; what’s not to love about Ocoee? Moving to a new city always seems like a daunting task, but with that kind of a backdrop, how stressed can you really get?
Located in Orange County, Florida, Ocoee is home to just over 35,600 people. This city has a colorful history. Today, Ocoee is a lively city with people of different ethnicities and cultures coexisting harmoniously. The weather here is pretty much the same as that of most of the cities in the state of Florida, meaning that it's awesomely warm all year round. The cost of living index for Ocoee is nowhere near the more expensive cities in Florida, and is almost at par with the national median. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ocoee apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.