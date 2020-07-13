Apartment List
159 Apartments for rent in Ocoee, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ocoee apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
23 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,338
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,822
1298 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
7 Units Available
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1100 sqft
Elegant apartments with vaulted ceilings and spacious layouts. Tenants can enjoy basketball, tennis and swimming on site. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Close to West Oaks Mall.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,422
986 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1402 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1751 sqft
Accessible via the FL-408 and the Florida Turnpike, Casa Mirella Apartments feature modern and traditional design touches. Swimming pool, heated spa and resident lounge.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
30 Units Available
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
986 sqft
Area schools: Central Florida Christian Academy, Frangus Elementary. Close to Highway 50, East-West Expressway, Lake Lotta, West Oaks Town Center, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with bark park, pool area with BBQ, playground, sport court, Spanish-speaking staff, 2 outdoor pools.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
21 Units Available
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1273 sqft
Park Place at Maguire was designed with you in mind. Every community detail was perfectly planned to ensure you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
8 Units Available
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Arbours at Crown Point is everything you want in contemporary luxury apartment living.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Villages of Wesmere
314 Pennyroyal Ln
314 Pennyroyal Lane, Ocoee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2117 sqft
Beautiful 3/2.5 single family home. - Beautiful 3/2.5 single family home located in the gated Villages of Wesmere.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Westyn Bay
642 FORTANINI CIRCLE
642 Fortanini Circle, Ocoee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1817 sqft
Lovely townhouse available to lease in the most convenient area . OPEN floor plan with granite kitchen counter tops . half bathroom downstairs . bathrooms with double sink .VERY well maintained house with lots of upgrades.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
24 Units Available
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near West Oaks Mall and Florida's Turnpike with access to Disney World. Enjoy outdoor amenities, including resort-style pools and private attached garages. Apartment units with up to three bedrooms feature crown molding and built-in bookshelves.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
75 Units Available
The Lodge at Hamlin
6151 Lake Lodge Drive, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1364 sqft
It's human nature to want everything at your fingertips. It's rare to find it. Tucked between the water, sunshine, and cypress trees, discover The Lodge at Hamlin.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
9 Units Available
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the 408 Expressway, Lake Rose, Woodlawn Memorial Park, West Oaks Mall. Nearby schools: Frangus Elementary, Gotha Middle School, Central Florida Christian Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with proximity to jogging & biking trails and public transportation. Amenities include: in-unit laundry, pool, hot tub.

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
10360 Austrina Oak Loop
10360 Austrina Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2221 sqft
New construction Emerson model by Meritage Homes. 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2,221 sq ft home. First floor open plan family room, dining room and kitchen, half bath. Dark wood 42" cabinets with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10348 Austrina Oak Loop
10348 Austrina Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2063 sqft
Brand new house for Rent - Don't miss this great opportunity! A brand new house in a highly desired community. The house features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage with a huge kitchen countertop and stainless appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
10745 Atwater Bay Drive
10745 Atwater Bay Dr, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2216 sqft
3 Bedrooms - 2.5 Bathroom - Flex Space - 2 Car Garage - 2,216 Sq Ft DR Horton - Bellake Model. First floor flex room that could be used as dining room, study or playroom. The gourmet kitchen has upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Reserve At Belmere
1351 GLENWICK DRIVE
1351 Glenwick Drive, Orange County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2964 sqft
Come and take a look at this recently renovated 5 bedrooms- 2 of them being master bedrooms and 4 baths with an oversize state of the art pool. This house is located in man gated community Reserve at Belmere.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3248 FURLONG WAY
3248 Furlong Way, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2257 sqft
GORGEOUS Home for rent great area, property offering 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths & an Office a Bonus Room,3 Split Plan, including *MAHOGANY WIDE WOOD FLOORS, TRAVERTINE FLOORS in the BATHROOMS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, Large back yard, excellent schools

1 of 47

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
10091 Austrina Oak Loop
10091 Austrina Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,050
4535 sqft
WOW!!! BRAND NEW TWO STORY 6 BED HOME GRANVILLE MODEL ON WATERMARK - NO REAR NEIGHBORS - WOW!! Brand New 6 bedroom 4.5 Bathroom two story home, with pocket office area and large fully equipped kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9252 Lake Fischer Blvd.
9252 Lake Fischer Boulevard, Gotha, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2414 sqft
Spacious 4/3 Pool Home in the Gated Lake Fischer Estates of Gotha - Don't miss this spacious and well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath Pool home with 3-Car Garage in the Gated community of Lake Fischer Estates in Gotha.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3000 CLARCONA ROAD
3000 Clarcona Rd Unit 1050, Clarcona, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
432 sqft
Great mobile home for rent on a corner lot in gated community. This mobile home has one bedroom and one bath with living/dining room combo, kitchen, and storage shed.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
25 Units Available
Kirkman North
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,013
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1015 sqft
Right across the street from Valencia College West Campus, close to Eagle Nest Park, MetroWest Golf Club, Carver Middle School, Eccleston Elementary, Disney World. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, resort-style pool, wood-burning fireplaces, courtesy patrol, 2 lighted tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
13 Units Available
Kirkman North
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1497 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. On-site tennis court, covered heated spa, baby room,and grilling area. Car care center provided. Cinema room available. Security access in place. Garages available for residents.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
25 Units Available
Metro West
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,063
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1328 sqft
Prime MetroWest neighborhood location close to Valencia College, Universal Studios and I-4, Hwy 408 and Florida's Turnpike. Luxury apartment homes with in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
7 Units Available
Metro West
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amara at MetroWest offers proximity to the MetroWest Golf Course and the Florida Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, bathtubs, extra storage, and recent renovations. 24-hr gym, alarm system, pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Kirkman North
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1177 sqft
Just minutes to I-4, Valencia College and Universal Studios. Units with washers/dryers, full appliances, carpeted floors and internet/cable. Pool, playground, tennis court and volleyball area for active residents.
City Guide for Ocoee, FL

Hope you like fruit: not only is Ocoee, Florida located in Orange County, but it's name also translates from Cherokee to "apricot place."

Warm weather, sunny skies, beautiful scenery, and palm trees; what’s not to love about Ocoee? Moving to a new city always seems like a daunting task, but with that kind of a backdrop, how stressed can you really get?

Located in Orange County, Florida, Ocoee is home to just over 35,600 people. This city has a colorful history. Today, Ocoee is a lively city with people of different ethnicities and cultures coexisting harmoniously. The weather here is pretty much the same as that of most of the cities in the state of Florida, meaning that it's awesomely warm all year round. The cost of living index for Ocoee is nowhere near the more expensive cities in Florida, and is almost at par with the national median. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ocoee, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ocoee apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

