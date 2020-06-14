Apartment List
189 Apartments for rent in Ocoee, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ocoee renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
Elegant apartments with vaulted ceilings and spacious layouts. Tenants can enjoy basketball, tennis and swimming on site. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Close to West Oaks Mall.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
28 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1298 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1402 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1751 sqft
Accessible via the FL-408 and the Florida Turnpike, Casa Mirella Apartments feature modern and traditional design touches. Swimming pool, heated spa and resident lounge.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
54 Units Available
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
986 sqft
Area schools: Central Florida Christian Academy, Frangus Elementary. Close to Highway 50, East-West Expressway, Lake Lotta, West Oaks Town Center, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with bark park, pool area with BBQ, playground, sport court, Spanish-speaking staff, 2 outdoor pools.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
5 Units Available
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Arbours at Crown Point is everything you want in contemporary luxury apartment living.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
490 Basking Ridge Court
490 Basking Ridge Court, Ocoee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1273 sqft
490 Basking Ridge Court - Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath single family home Located in Ocoee FL!. - Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath Spacious Home. This property features a spacious leaving room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2045 ERVING CIRCLE
2045 Erving Circle, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1074 sqft
Beautiful gated Community.2 bedroom 2 bath condo, located in the Bordeaux subdivision. Great location right off West Colonial, next to 408 expressway & the Turnpike. The condo has wood floors, nice size bedrooms . and a spacious living room.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
6717 Sawmill Boulevard
6717 Sawmill Boulevard, Ocoee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1761 sqft
Charming 4BD/2BTH Pool Home In The Heart Of Ocoee! Truly a must see. This stunning home is a spacious floor plan with neutral décor throughout! Separate formal dining and living area...
Results within 1 mile of Ocoee
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1498 sqft
Near West Oaks Mall and Florida's Turnpike with access to Disney World. Enjoy outdoor amenities, including resort-style pools and private attached garages. Apartment units with up to three bedrooms feature crown molding and built-in bookshelves.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3248 FURLONG WAY
3248 Furlong Way, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2257 sqft
GORGEOUS Home for rent great area, property offering 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths & an Office a Bonus Room,Split Plan, including *MAHOGANY WIDE WOOD FLOORS, TRAVERTINE FLOORS in the BATHROOMS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, Large back yard, excellent schools
Results within 5 miles of Ocoee
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Metro West
34 Units Available
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,237
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1531 sqft
Elegant units feature crown molding and plush carpet. Eat-in kitchens have efficient appliances and garbage disposal. Community has a tennis court, putting green and a gaming lounge. Near shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Metro West
38 Units Available
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$949
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1328 sqft
Prime MetroWest neighborhood location close to Valencia College, Universal Studios and I-4, Hwy 408 and Florida's Turnpike. Luxury apartment homes with in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Summerport Village Center
31 Units Available
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1339 sqft
Close to Lake Speer, I-429, Windermere Preparatory School, ScribbleSpace. Amenities include: pool, fitness trails, poolside fire pit and grills, community organic garden, yoga studio, children's playground, onsite retail, and 24-hour cardio studio.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Metro West
12 Units Available
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1459 sqft
Amara at MetroWest offers proximity to the MetroWest Golf Course and the Florida Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, bathtubs, extra storage, and recent renovations. 24-hr gym, alarm system, pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Kirkman North
22 Units Available
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,153
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1015 sqft
Right across the street from Valencia College West Campus, close to Eagle Nest Park, MetroWest Golf Club, Carver Middle School, Eccleston Elementary, Disney World. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, resort-style pool, wood-burning fireplaces, courtesy patrol, 2 lighted tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Kirkman North
18 Units Available
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1497 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. On-site tennis court, covered heated spa, baby room,and grilling area. Car care center provided. Cinema room available. Security access in place. Garages available for residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Silver Ridge
23 Units Available
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1240 sqft
Area schools: Frangus Elementary, Central Florida Christian Academy, Magnolia School, Robinswood Middle School. Close to Westland Terrace Plaza, West Orange Trail, Lake Sherwood, 408 Expressway, Florida's Turnpike, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, recreation room, bark park, and business center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1206 sqft
When remarkable ingredients collide, it is called fusion. Oftentimes, it occurs by accident, but in the case of Fusion Apartments, the final result is by design.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:36am
Lockhart
45 Units Available
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1003 sqft
This charming community offers a wide range of amenities including a fitness center, pool, and fitness center. Homes offer a private patio and balcony, washer and dryer appliances, and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated May 19 at 02:15pm
8 Units Available
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
853 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Winter Gardens newest and most desirable address. Slate Luxury Apartment Living offers modern and sleek, first floor one bedrooms, two bedrooms and two bedroom townhomes for rent.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Signal Hill
1 Unit Available
4632 Lighthouse Circle
4632 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1330 sqft
Beautiful 2/2.5 Townhouse for Rent - Complete, recent remodel in quiet Carmel Oaks subdivision of Rosemont.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6701 Shellbark Blvd
6701 Shellbark Boulevard, Forest City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
3000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home With 1.acres + - Property Id: 287258 Executive custom home Bear Lake Area 3 Bed/ 2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Kirkman North
1 Unit Available
5542 Metrowest Blvd. Bldg 7, unit 106
5542 Metrowest Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1131 sqft
5542 Metrowest Blvd. Bldg 7, unit 106 Available 07/01/20 5542 Metrowest Blvd.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Metro West
1 Unit Available
5827 Strada Capri Way
5827 Strada Capri Way, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1834 sqft
Stunning Fully Furnished TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT in the Heart of Orlando. (SHORT & LONG TERM AVAILABLE) Very Sophisticated 3 bedroom townhouse fully furnished.
City Guide for Ocoee, FL

Hope you like fruit: not only is Ocoee, Florida located in Orange County, but it's name also translates from Cherokee to "apricot place."

Warm weather, sunny skies, beautiful scenery, and palm trees; what’s not to love about Ocoee? Moving to a new city always seems like a daunting task, but with that kind of a backdrop, how stressed can you really get?

Located in Orange County, Florida, Ocoee is home to just over 35,600 people. This city has a colorful history. Today, Ocoee is a lively city with people of different ethnicities and cultures coexisting harmoniously. The weather here is pretty much the same as that of most of the cities in the state of Florida, meaning that it's awesomely warm all year round. The cost of living index for Ocoee is nowhere near the more expensive cities in Florida, and is almost at par with the national median. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Ocoee, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ocoee renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

