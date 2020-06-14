189 Apartments for rent in Ocoee, FL with hardwood floors
1 of 15
1 of 23
1 of 33
1 of 21
1 of 20
1 of 1
1 of 17
1 of 30
1 of 24
1 of 23
1 of 30
1 of 37
1 of 28
1 of 27
1 of 13
1 of 21
1 of 31
1 of 32
1 of 31
1 of 32
1 of 10
1 of 21
1 of 28
1 of 11
Hope you like fruit: not only is Ocoee, Florida located in Orange County, but it's name also translates from Cherokee to "apricot place."
Warm weather, sunny skies, beautiful scenery, and palm trees; what’s not to love about Ocoee? Moving to a new city always seems like a daunting task, but with that kind of a backdrop, how stressed can you really get?
Located in Orange County, Florida, Ocoee is home to just over 35,600 people. This city has a colorful history. Today, Ocoee is a lively city with people of different ethnicities and cultures coexisting harmoniously. The weather here is pretty much the same as that of most of the cities in the state of Florida, meaning that it's awesomely warm all year round. The cost of living index for Ocoee is nowhere near the more expensive cities in Florida, and is almost at par with the national median. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ocoee renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.