/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM
164 Apartments for rent in Ocoee, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
6 Units Available
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1100 sqft
Elegant apartments with vaulted ceilings and spacious layouts. Tenants can enjoy basketball, tennis and swimming on site. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Close to West Oaks Mall.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
23 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,338
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,822
1300 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,422
986 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1402 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1751 sqft
Accessible via the FL-408 and the Florida Turnpike, Casa Mirella Apartments feature modern and traditional design touches. Swimming pool, heated spa and resident lounge.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
30 Units Available
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
981 sqft
Area schools: Central Florida Christian Academy, Frangus Elementary. Close to Highway 50, East-West Expressway, Lake Lotta, West Oaks Town Center, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with bark park, pool area with BBQ, playground, sport court, Spanish-speaking staff, 2 outdoor pools.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
21 Units Available
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1273 sqft
Park Place at Maguire was designed with you in mind. Every community detail was perfectly planned to ensure you feel right at home.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
8 Units Available
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Arbours at Crown Point is everything you want in contemporary luxury apartment living.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3525 Meadow Breeze Loop
3525 Meadow Breeze Loop, Ocoee, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,595
3468 sqft
Spacious and upgraded 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home in the Brynmar Community! - Don't miss out! The Brynmar neighborhood boasts large lots in a small, intimate community. This beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom pool home features a spacious floor plan.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2045 ERVING CIRCLE
2045 Erving Circle, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1074 sqft
Beautiful gated Community.2 bedroom 2 bath condo, located in the Bordeaux subdivision. Great location right off West Colonial, next to 408 expressway & the Turnpike. The condo has wood floors, nice size bedrooms . and a spacious living room.
1 of 17
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Villages of Wesmere
314 Pennyroyal Ln
314 Pennyroyal Lane, Ocoee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2117 sqft
Beautiful 3/2.5 single family home. - Beautiful 3/2.5 single family home located in the gated Villages of Wesmere.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1975 Erving Circle Building 9 - 111
1975 Erving Circle, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1158 sqft
1975 Erving Circle - Lengiezi-9111 9-111 Available 07/20/20 Beautiful and Spacious 2/2 Condo in Ocoee - Spacious condo, centrally located close to major roads, yet secluded from the traffic and noise. All appliances included.
Results within 1 mile of Ocoee
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
24 Units Available
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near West Oaks Mall and Florida's Turnpike with access to Disney World. Enjoy outdoor amenities, including resort-style pools and private attached garages. Apartment units with up to three bedrooms feature crown molding and built-in bookshelves.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
75 Units Available
The Lodge at Hamlin
6151 Lake Lodge Drive, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1401 sqft
It's human nature to want everything at your fingertips. It's rare to find it. Tucked between the water, sunshine, and cypress trees, discover The Lodge at Hamlin.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the 408 Expressway, Lake Rose, Woodlawn Memorial Park, West Oaks Mall. Nearby schools: Frangus Elementary, Gotha Middle School, Central Florida Christian Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with proximity to jogging & biking trails and public transportation. Amenities include: in-unit laundry, pool, hot tub.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
10360 Austrina Oak Loop
10360 Austrina Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2221 sqft
New construction Emerson model by Meritage Homes. 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2,221 sq ft home. First floor open plan family room, dining room and kitchen, half bath. Dark wood 42" cabinets with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10348 Austrina Oak Loop
10348 Austrina Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2063 sqft
Brand new house for Rent - Don't miss this great opportunity! A brand new house in a highly desired community. The house features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage with a huge kitchen countertop and stainless appliances.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Reserve At Belmere
1351 GLENWICK DRIVE
1351 Glenwick Drive, Orange County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2964 sqft
Come and take a look at this recently renovated 5 bedrooms- 2 of them being master bedrooms and 4 baths with an oversize state of the art pool. This house is located in man gated community Reserve at Belmere.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Reserve At Belmere
1239 LAKE WHITNEY DRIVE
1239 Lake Whitney Drive, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3606 sqft
Reserve at Belmere in Windermere - 4BR/4BA Pool Home - Luxurious over-sized home with 4BR / 4BA.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
10536 3rd Avenue
10536 3rd Avenue, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1425 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3248 FURLONG WAY
3248 Furlong Way, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2257 sqft
GORGEOUS Home for rent great area, property offering 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths & an Office a Bonus Room,3 Split Plan, including *MAHOGANY WIDE WOOD FLOORS, TRAVERTINE FLOORS in the BATHROOMS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, Large back yard, excellent schools
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9252 Lake Fischer Blvd.
9252 Lake Fischer Boulevard, Gotha, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2414 sqft
Spacious 4/3 Pool Home in the Gated Lake Fischer Estates of Gotha - Don't miss this spacious and well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath Pool home with 3-Car Garage in the Gated community of Lake Fischer Estates in Gotha.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3000 CLARCONA ROAD
3000 Clarcona Rd Unit 1050, Clarcona, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
432 sqft
Great mobile home for rent on a corner lot in gated community. This mobile home has one bedroom and one bath with living/dining room combo, kitchen, and storage shed.
Results within 5 miles of Ocoee
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
15 Units Available
The Promenade
1240 Winter Garden Vineland Rd, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1150 sqft
Amenities include: Spacious Walk In closets, Full Kitchens, Full Size Washer and Dryer, Wall To Wall Carpet, Elegant Ceramic, Tile Flooring, Central AC, French Cabinetry, Ceiling Fans, Vaulted Ceilings, Window Treatment, Recessed Lighting, Daily
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
$
1 Unit Available
Aventura Orlando Apartments
5300 Cinderlane Pkwy, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
948 sqft
Welcome to the newly managed Aventura Orlando Apartments - Where Your Adventure Begins! Just minutes from downtown Orlando, the University of Central Florida and many shopping and dining options set in a tranquil garden setting.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
29 Units Available
Metro West
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1500 sqft
Metro West Village and Turkey Lake are both within walking distance of this property. Units have been recently renovated. Impressive amenities include a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym in this pet-friendly community.
Similar Pages
Ocoee 1 BedroomsOcoee 2 BedroomsOcoee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOcoee 3 BedroomsOcoee Accessible ApartmentsOcoee Apartments under $1,000
Ocoee Apartments under $1,100Ocoee Apartments under $1,200Ocoee Apartments with BalconyOcoee Apartments with GarageOcoee Apartments with GymOcoee Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FL