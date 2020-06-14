Apartment List
/
FL
/
ocoee
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

121 Apartments for rent in Ocoee, FL with garage

Ocoee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1298 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1402 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1751 sqft
Accessible via the FL-408 and the Florida Turnpike, Casa Mirella Apartments feature modern and traditional design touches. Swimming pool, heated spa and resident lounge.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,187
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1273 sqft
Park Place at Maguire was designed with you in mind. Every community detail was perfectly planned to ensure you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
5 Units Available
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Arbours at Crown Point is everything you want in contemporary luxury apartment living.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
490 Basking Ridge Court
490 Basking Ridge Court, Ocoee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1273 sqft
490 Basking Ridge Court - Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath single family home Located in Ocoee FL!. - Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath Spacious Home. This property features a spacious leaving room.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Villages of Wesmere
1 Unit Available
314 Pennyroyal Ln
314 Pennyroyal Lane, Ocoee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2117 sqft
Beautiful 3/2.5 single family home. - Beautiful 3/2.5 single family home located in the gated Villages of Wesmere.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1975 ERVING CIRCLE UNIT 103
1975 Erving Circle, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
702 sqft
Nice condo in Ocoee - Conveniently located close to the mall and highways, this unique condo with a one space attached garage and your own spacious balcony is waiting for you.
Results within 1 mile of Ocoee
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
11 Units Available
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1498 sqft
Near West Oaks Mall and Florida's Turnpike with access to Disney World. Enjoy outdoor amenities, including resort-style pools and private attached garages. Apartment units with up to three bedrooms feature crown molding and built-in bookshelves.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
9 Units Available
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the 408 Expressway, Lake Rose, Woodlawn Memorial Park, West Oaks Mall. Nearby schools: Frangus Elementary, Gotha Middle School, Central Florida Christian Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with proximity to jogging & biking trails and public transportation. Amenities include: in-unit laundry, pool, hot tub.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1078 Woodson Hammock Circle
1078 Woodson Hammock Circle, Winter Garden, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,049
2505 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,505 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
10745 Atwater Bay Drive
10745 Atwater Bay Dr, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2216 sqft
3 Bedrooms - 2.5 Bathroom - Flex Space - 2 Car Garage - 2,216 Sq Ft DR Horton - Bellake Model. First floor flex room that could be used as dining room, study or playroom. The gourmet kitchen has upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Reserve At Belmere
1 Unit Available
1351 GLENWICK DRIVE
1351 Glenwick Drive, Orange County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2964 sqft
Come and take a look at this recently renovated 5 bedrooms- 2 of them being master bedrooms and 4 baths with an oversize state of the art pool. This house is located in man gated community Reserve at Belmere.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3248 FURLONG WAY
3248 Furlong Way, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2257 sqft
GORGEOUS Home for rent great area, property offering 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths & an Office a Bonus Room,Split Plan, including *MAHOGANY WIDE WOOD FLOORS, TRAVERTINE FLOORS in the BATHROOMS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, Large back yard, excellent schools

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
15030 STUTTGART ALLEY
15030 Stuttgart Aly, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1904 sqft
Don't miss out on this brand new 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
5244 LABRADOR LANE
5244 Labrador Lane, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2652 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in North Orlando (Hiawassee Oaks Subdivision). Large living room and spacious bedrooms with closet storage space for organizing, nice wood and ceramic flooring.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Reserve At Belmere
1 Unit Available
1232 GLENHEATHER DRIVE
1232 Glenheather Drive, Orange County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
3776 sqft
GORGEOUS HOME !!!! Gated community. Newly renovated. High ceilings, wood planks on the first floor.

1 of 47

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
10091 Austrina Oak Loop
10091 Austrina Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,050
4535 sqft
WOW!!! BRAND NEW TWO STORY 6 BED HOME GRANVILLE MODEL ON WATERMARK - NO REAR NEIGHBORS - WOW!! Brand New 6 bedroom 4.5 Bathroom two story home, with pocket office area and large fully equipped kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9252 Lake Fischer Blvd.
9252 Lake Fischer Boulevard, Gotha, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2414 sqft
Spacious 4/3 Pool Home in the Gated Lake Fischer Estates of Gotha - Don't miss this spacious and well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath Pool home with 3-Car Garage in the Gated community of Lake Fischer Estates in Gotha.
Results within 5 miles of Ocoee
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Metro West
12 Units Available
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1459 sqft
Amara at MetroWest offers proximity to the MetroWest Golf Course and the Florida Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, bathtubs, extra storage, and recent renovations. 24-hr gym, alarm system, pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Kirkman North
18 Units Available
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1497 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. On-site tennis court, covered heated spa, baby room,and grilling area. Car care center provided. Cinema room available. Security access in place. Garages available for residents.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Metro West
34 Units Available
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,237
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1531 sqft
Elegant units feature crown molding and plush carpet. Eat-in kitchens have efficient appliances and garbage disposal. Community has a tennis court, putting green and a gaming lounge. Near shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Summerport Village Center
31 Units Available
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1339 sqft
Close to Lake Speer, I-429, Windermere Preparatory School, ScribbleSpace. Amenities include: pool, fitness trails, poolside fire pit and grills, community organic garden, yoga studio, children's playground, onsite retail, and 24-hour cardio studio.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Kirkman North
25 Units Available
Verona At Valencia Park
1601 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1218 sqft
This Metro West community is situated along South Kirkman Road and across the street from Lake Pamela. Enjoyable amenities include tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Metro West
10 Units Available
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1151 sqft
Area schools: Da Vinci Academy, Florida Virtual School, Valencia College West Campus. Close to MetroWest Golf Club, F&F Marketing, Valencia College District Office. Amenities include: sundeck with pergolas, sand volleyball court, racquetball court, children's playground, pool and heated spa.
City Guide for Ocoee, FL

Hope you like fruit: not only is Ocoee, Florida located in Orange County, but it's name also translates from Cherokee to "apricot place."

Warm weather, sunny skies, beautiful scenery, and palm trees; what’s not to love about Ocoee? Moving to a new city always seems like a daunting task, but with that kind of a backdrop, how stressed can you really get?

Located in Orange County, Florida, Ocoee is home to just over 35,600 people. This city has a colorful history. Today, Ocoee is a lively city with people of different ethnicities and cultures coexisting harmoniously. The weather here is pretty much the same as that of most of the cities in the state of Florida, meaning that it's awesomely warm all year round. The cost of living index for Ocoee is nowhere near the more expensive cities in Florida, and is almost at par with the national median. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ocoee, FL

Ocoee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Ocoee 1 BedroomsOcoee 2 BedroomsOcoee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOcoee 3 BedroomsOcoee Accessible ApartmentsOcoee Apartments under $1,000
Ocoee Apartments under $1,100Ocoee Apartments under $1,200Ocoee Apartments with BalconyOcoee Apartments with GarageOcoee Apartments with GymOcoee Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Ocoee Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOcoee Apartments with ParkingOcoee Apartments with PoolOcoee Apartments with Washer-DryerOcoee Dog Friendly ApartmentsOcoee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Wesmere

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College