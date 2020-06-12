/
3 bedroom apartments
217 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ocoee, FL
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
30 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,361
1298 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way, Ocoee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1751 sqft
Accessible via the FL-408 and the Florida Turnpike, Casa Mirella Apartments feature modern and traditional design touches. Swimming pool, heated spa and resident lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
10 Units Available
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd, Ocoee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
Elegant apartments with vaulted ceilings and spacious layouts. Tenants can enjoy basketball, tennis and swimming on site. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Close to West Oaks Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St, Ocoee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1273 sqft
Park Place at Maguire was designed with you in mind. Every community detail was perfectly planned to ensure you feel right at home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
490 Basking Ridge Court
490 Basking Ridge Court, Ocoee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1273 sqft
490 Basking Ridge Court - Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath single family home Located in Ocoee FL!. - Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath Spacious Home. This property features a spacious leaving room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westyn Bay
1 Unit Available
2470 Orsota Circle
2470 Orsota Circle, Ocoee, FL
***APPLICATION PENDING DO NOT APPLY ***** 4/3/2 in Westyn Bay ** - ***APPLICATION PENDING DO NOT APPLY ***4/3/3 Family room, living room, dining room and eat-in kitchen. 2 bonus rooms! Inside utility room with W/D hook-ups. Screened patio.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Westyn Bay
1 Unit Available
545 Palio Court
545 Palio Court, Ocoee, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Forestbrooke
1 Unit Available
99 Jake Court
99 Jake Court, Ocoee, FL
Welcome home to this spectualr 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 4,104 sq. ft. home in Ocoee, FL! Lovely island kitchen features plenty of counter space and lots of cabinets. Breakfast area and breakfast bar. Huge open living room with elegant formal dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Westyn Bay
1 Unit Available
2725 MIGLIARA LANE
2725 Migliara Lane, Ocoee, FL
Property offered as a Lease with option to Purchase.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
6717 Sawmill Boulevard
6717 Sawmill Boulevard, Ocoee, FL
Charming 4BD/2BTH Pool Home In The Heart Of Ocoee! Truly a must see. This stunning home is a spacious floor plan with neutral décor throughout! Separate formal dining and living area...
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Villages of Wesmere
1 Unit Available
314 Pennyroyal Ln
314 Pennyroyal Lane, Ocoee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2117 sqft
Beautiful 3/2.5 single family home. - Beautiful 3/2.5 single family home located in the gated Villages of Wesmere.
Results within 1 mile of Ocoee
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
9 Units Available
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1498 sqft
Near West Oaks Mall and Florida's Turnpike with access to Disney World. Enjoy outdoor amenities, including resort-style pools and private attached garages. Apartment units with up to three bedrooms feature crown molding and built-in bookshelves.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8842 Isla Bella Drive
8842 Isla Bella Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1883 sqft
Single Family Home - convenient to everything! - Large home on corner lot Upgraded kitchen, new appliances, cabinets, crown molding. Master suite downstairs with with patio access, 2 large closets! Upstairs built in desk, granite countertops .
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1078 Woodson Hammock Circle
1078 Woodson Hammock Circle, Winter Garden, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,505 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orange
7360 Lazy Hill Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1352 sqft
7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orange Available 08/04/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home For Rent at 7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orlando, FL 32818 - Description: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home at 7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orlando, FL 32818.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1701 Fullers Oak Loop
1701 Fullers Oak Loop, Orange County, FL
BRAND NEW HOME !! IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!! WINTER GARDEN !!! - This west Orange County community is family-friendly in every possible way--from direct access to the West Orange Trail for biking to enjoying the shops and restaurants in historic downtown
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
10536 3rd Avenue
10536 3rd Avenue, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1425 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
633 East Bay Cove
633 East Bay Cove, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1288 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Reserve At Belmere
1 Unit Available
1351 GLENWICK DRIVE
1351 Glenwick Drive, Orange County, FL
Come and take a look at this recently renovated 5 bedrooms- 2 of them being master bedrooms and 4 baths with an oversize state of the art pool. This house is located in man gated community Reserve at Belmere.
Last updated June 5 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
3121 Bon Air Drive
3121 Bon Air Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1767 sqft
Beware of Scams: We do NOT advertise our properties on Craigslist. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3248 FURLONG WAY
3248 Furlong Way, Orange County, FL
GORGEOUS Home for rent great area, property offering 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths & an Office a Bonus Room,Split Plan, including *MAHOGANY WIDE WOOD FLOORS, TRAVERTINE FLOORS in the BATHROOMS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, Large back yard, excellent schools
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
15030 STUTTGART ALLEY
15030 Stuttgart Aly, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1904 sqft
Don't miss out on this brand new 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5244 LABRADOR LANE
5244 Labrador Lane, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2652 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in North Orlando (Hiawassee Oaks Subdivision). Large living room and spacious bedrooms with closet storage space for organizing, nice wood and ceramic flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Reserve At Belmere
1 Unit Available
1232 GLENHEATHER DRIVE
1232 Glenheather Drive, Orange County, FL
GORGEOUS HOME !!!! Gated community. Newly renovated. High ceilings, wood planks on the first floor.
