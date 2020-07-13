/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM
109 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ocoee, FL
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
6 Units Available
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1100 sqft
Elegant apartments with vaulted ceilings and spacious layouts. Tenants can enjoy basketball, tennis and swimming on site. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Close to West Oaks Mall.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
23 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,338
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,822
1298 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,422
986 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1402 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1751 sqft
Accessible via the FL-408 and the Florida Turnpike, Casa Mirella Apartments feature modern and traditional design touches. Swimming pool, heated spa and resident lounge.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
30 Units Available
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
986 sqft
Area schools: Central Florida Christian Academy, Frangus Elementary. Close to Highway 50, East-West Expressway, Lake Lotta, West Oaks Town Center, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with bark park, pool area with BBQ, playground, sport court, Spanish-speaking staff, 2 outdoor pools.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
21 Units Available
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1273 sqft
Park Place at Maguire was designed with you in mind. Every community detail was perfectly planned to ensure you feel right at home.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
8 Units Available
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Arbours at Crown Point is everything you want in contemporary luxury apartment living.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3525 Meadow Breeze Loop
3525 Meadow Breeze Loop, Ocoee, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,595
3468 sqft
Spacious and upgraded 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home in the Brynmar Community! - Don't miss out! The Brynmar neighborhood boasts large lots in a small, intimate community. This beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom pool home features a spacious floor plan.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1995 ERVING CIRCLE
1995 Erving Circle, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1234 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom condo in the Bordeaux community. This home features 42" cabinets, granite counter tops in the kitchen, remodeled bathrooms and laminate and tile floor throughout. Rental also includes washer/dryer.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
341 Kirkhill Street
341 Kirkhill Street, Ocoee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2004 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Results within 1 mile of Ocoee
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
24 Units Available
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near West Oaks Mall and Florida's Turnpike with access to Disney World. Enjoy outdoor amenities, including resort-style pools and private attached garages. Apartment units with up to three bedrooms feature crown molding and built-in bookshelves.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
75 Units Available
The Lodge at Hamlin
6151 Lake Lodge Drive, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1364 sqft
It's human nature to want everything at your fingertips. It's rare to find it. Tucked between the water, sunshine, and cypress trees, discover The Lodge at Hamlin.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
8 Units Available
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the 408 Expressway, Lake Rose, Woodlawn Memorial Park, West Oaks Mall. Nearby schools: Frangus Elementary, Gotha Middle School, Central Florida Christian Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with proximity to jogging & biking trails and public transportation. Amenities include: in-unit laundry, pool, hot tub.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3121 BON AIR DR
3121 Bon Air Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1767 sqft
SILVER STAR ESTATES - - Spacious 3BR/2.5 completely remodeled home. New flooring throughout. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, spacious rooms, freshly painted. Large backyard. Convenient location. Section 8 Accepted.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
10360 Austrina Oak Loop
10360 Austrina Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2221 sqft
New construction Emerson model by Meritage Homes. 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2,221 sq ft home. First floor open plan family room, dining room and kitchen, half bath. Dark wood 42" cabinets with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3248 FURLONG WAY
3248 Furlong Way, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2257 sqft
GORGEOUS Home for rent great area, property offering 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths & an Office a Bonus Room,3 Split Plan, including *MAHOGANY WIDE WOOD FLOORS, TRAVERTINE FLOORS in the BATHROOMS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, Large back yard, excellent schools
Results within 5 miles of Ocoee
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Kirkman North
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,013
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1015 sqft
Right across the street from Valencia College West Campus, close to Eagle Nest Park, MetroWest Golf Club, Carver Middle School, Eccleston Elementary, Disney World. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, resort-style pool, wood-burning fireplaces, courtesy patrol, 2 lighted tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
Kirkman North
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1497 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. On-site tennis court, covered heated spa, baby room,and grilling area. Car care center provided. Cinema room available. Security access in place. Garages available for residents.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
25 Units Available
Metro West
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,063
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1328 sqft
Prime MetroWest neighborhood location close to Valencia College, Universal Studios and I-4, Hwy 408 and Florida's Turnpike. Luxury apartment homes with in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
7 Units Available
Metro West
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amara at MetroWest offers proximity to the MetroWest Golf Course and the Florida Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, bathtubs, extra storage, and recent renovations. 24-hr gym, alarm system, pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Kirkman North
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1177 sqft
Just minutes to I-4, Valencia College and Universal Studios. Units with washers/dryers, full appliances, carpeted floors and internet/cable. Pool, playground, tennis court and volleyball area for active residents.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1206 sqft
When remarkable ingredients collide, it is called fusion. Oftentimes, it occurs by accident, but in the case of Fusion Apartments, the final result is by design.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Metro West
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1478 sqft
Great location alongside Turkey Lake and close to Veranda Park. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features a 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
49 Units Available
Kirkman South
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$984
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1240 sqft
This gated community provides residents with a hot tub, tennis court, gym and onsite parking. The impressive units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Beautiful views of Turkey Lake and just minutes from the Kirkman Shoppes.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
16 Units Available
The Promenade
1240 Winter Garden Vineland Rd, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1150 sqft
Amenities include: Spacious Walk In closets, Full Kitchens, Full Size Washer and Dryer, Wall To Wall Carpet, Elegant Ceramic, Tile Flooring, Central AC, French Cabinetry, Ceiling Fans, Vaulted Ceilings, Window Treatment, Recessed Lighting, Daily
Similar Pages
Ocoee 1 BedroomsOcoee 2 BedroomsOcoee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOcoee 3 BedroomsOcoee Accessible ApartmentsOcoee Apartments under $1,000
Ocoee Apartments under $1,100Ocoee Apartments under $1,200Ocoee Apartments with BalconyOcoee Apartments with GarageOcoee Apartments with GymOcoee Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FL