Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center car wash area clubhouse community garden conference room dog park e-payments game room internet access internet cafe media room playground yoga

The Arbours at Crown Point is everything you want in contemporary luxury apartment living. No detail has been spared in this brand new gated apartment community--from a pet park and community gardens, to a beach-entry, free-form pool, to an interior walking trail with fitness stations, to spacious and well-appointed units, to a stunning clubhouse for you, your family, and friends to enjoy. Our primer location is only a short walk to our community high school and a new K-8 charter school, and we offers the most convenient access to anywhere in the Orlando metro area including major theme parks, Windermere, central Orlando, Lake Mary, Maitland, Altamonte, and more--without the traffic and noise you'll find elsewhere. Unlike any other apartment community, at Arbours at Crown Point you can step out of your home directly onto the award winning West Orange Trail, to explore all its fitness and leisure opportunities.