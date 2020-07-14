Amenities
The Arbours at Crown Point is everything you want in contemporary luxury apartment living. No detail has been spared in this brand new gated apartment community--from a pet park and community gardens, to a beach-entry, free-form pool, to an interior walking trail with fitness stations, to spacious and well-appointed units, to a stunning clubhouse for you, your family, and friends to enjoy. Our primer location is only a short walk to our community high school and a new K-8 charter school, and we offers the most convenient access to anywhere in the Orlando metro area including major theme parks, Windermere, central Orlando, Lake Mary, Maitland, Altamonte, and more--without the traffic and noise you'll find elsewhere. Unlike any other apartment community, at Arbours at Crown Point you can step out of your home directly onto the award winning West Orange Trail, to explore all its fitness and leisure opportunities.