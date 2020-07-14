All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

Arbours at Crown Point

1236 Arbour Point Way · (864) 662-6925
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1236 Arbour Point Way, Ocoee, FL 34761

Price and availability

VERIFIED 26 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1131-510 · Avail. now

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 962 sqft

Unit 1170-916 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 962 sqft

Unit 1170-909 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 962 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1135-311 · Avail. now

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1255 sqft

Unit 1135-319 · Avail. now

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1255 sqft

Unit 1135-313 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1255 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbours at Crown Point.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
community garden
conference room
dog park
e-payments
game room
internet access
internet cafe
media room
playground
yoga
The Arbours at Crown Point is everything you want in contemporary luxury apartment living. No detail has been spared in this brand new gated apartment community--from a pet park and community gardens, to a beach-entry, free-form pool, to an interior walking trail with fitness stations, to spacious and well-appointed units, to a stunning clubhouse for you, your family, and friends to enjoy. Our primer location is only a short walk to our community high school and a new K-8 charter school, and we offers the most convenient access to anywhere in the Orlando metro area including major theme parks, Windermere, central Orlando, Lake Mary, Maitland, Altamonte, and more--without the traffic and noise you'll find elsewhere. Unlike any other apartment community, at Arbours at Crown Point you can step out of your home directly onto the award winning West Orange Trail, to explore all its fitness and leisure opportunities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250- admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbours at Crown Point have any available units?
Arbours at Crown Point has 7 units available starting at $1,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Arbours at Crown Point have?
Some of Arbours at Crown Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbours at Crown Point currently offering any rent specials?
Arbours at Crown Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbours at Crown Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbours at Crown Point is pet friendly.
Does Arbours at Crown Point offer parking?
Yes, Arbours at Crown Point offers parking.
Does Arbours at Crown Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arbours at Crown Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbours at Crown Point have a pool?
Yes, Arbours at Crown Point has a pool.
Does Arbours at Crown Point have accessible units?
Yes, Arbours at Crown Point has accessible units.
Does Arbours at Crown Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbours at Crown Point has units with dishwashers.
Does Arbours at Crown Point have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Arbours at Crown Point has units with air conditioning.
