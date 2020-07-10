/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:50 PM
116 Apartments for rent in Ocoee, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
21 Units Available
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1273 sqft
Park Place at Maguire was designed with you in mind. Every community detail was perfectly planned to ensure you feel right at home.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
25 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,286
1298 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,422
986 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1402 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,788
1751 sqft
Accessible via the FL-408 and the Florida Turnpike, Casa Mirella Apartments feature modern and traditional design touches. Swimming pool, heated spa and resident lounge.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
31 Units Available
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
986 sqft
Area schools: Central Florida Christian Academy, Frangus Elementary. Close to Highway 50, East-West Expressway, Lake Lotta, West Oaks Town Center, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with bark park, pool area with BBQ, playground, sport court, Spanish-speaking staff, 2 outdoor pools.
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Arbours at Crown Point is everything you want in contemporary luxury apartment living.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1995 ERVING CIRCLE
1995 Erving Circle, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1234 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom condo in the Bordeaux community. This home features 42" cabinets, granite counter tops in the kitchen, remodeled bathrooms and laminate and tile floor throughout. Rental also includes washer/dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2045 ERVING CIRCLE
2045 Erving Circle, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1074 sqft
Beautiful gated Community.2 bedroom 2 bath condo, located in the Bordeaux subdivision. Great location right off West Colonial, next to 408 expressway & the Turnpike. The condo has wood floors, nice size bedrooms . and a spacious living room.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Villages of Wesmere
314 Pennyroyal Ln
314 Pennyroyal Lane, Ocoee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2117 sqft
Beautiful 3/2.5 single family home. - Beautiful 3/2.5 single family home located in the gated Villages of Wesmere.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1975 Erving Circle Building 9 - 111
1975 Erving Circle, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1158 sqft
1975 Erving Circle - Lengiezi-9111 9-111 Available 07/20/20 Beautiful and Spacious 2/2 Condo in Ocoee - Spacious condo, centrally located close to major roads, yet secluded from the traffic and noise. All appliances included.
Results within 1 mile of Ocoee
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
11 Units Available
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1402 sqft
Close to the 408 Expressway, Lake Rose, Woodlawn Memorial Park, West Oaks Mall. Nearby schools: Frangus Elementary, Gotha Middle School, Central Florida Christian Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with proximity to jogging & biking trails and public transportation. Amenities include: in-unit laundry, pool, hot tub.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
21 Units Available
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near West Oaks Mall and Florida's Turnpike with access to Disney World. Enjoy outdoor amenities, including resort-style pools and private attached garages. Apartment units with up to three bedrooms feature crown molding and built-in bookshelves.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9252 Lake Fischer Blvd.
9252 Lake Fischer Boulevard, Gotha, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2414 sqft
Spacious 4/3 Pool Home in the Gated Lake Fischer Estates of Gotha - Don't miss this spacious and well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath Pool home with 3-Car Garage in the Gated community of Lake Fischer Estates in Gotha.
Results within 5 miles of Ocoee
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1206 sqft
When remarkable ingredients collide, it is called fusion. Oftentimes, it occurs by accident, but in the case of Fusion Apartments, the final result is by design.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Rosemont
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$870
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
50 Units Available
Kirkman South
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,707
1240 sqft
This gated community provides residents with a hot tub, tennis court, gym and onsite parking. The impressive units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Beautiful views of Turkey Lake and just minutes from the Kirkman Shoppes.
Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
30 Units Available
Metro West
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1500 sqft
Metro West Village and Turkey Lake are both within walking distance of this property. Units have been recently renovated. Impressive amenities include a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym in this pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
24 Units Available
Kirkman North
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,013
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1015 sqft
Right across the street from Valencia College West Campus, close to Eagle Nest Park, MetroWest Golf Club, Carver Middle School, Eccleston Elementary, Disney World. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, resort-style pool, wood-burning fireplaces, courtesy patrol, 2 lighted tennis courts.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Metro West
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,046
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1151 sqft
Area schools: Da Vinci Academy, Florida Virtual School, Valencia College West Campus. Close to MetroWest Golf Club, F&F Marketing, Valencia College District Office. Amenities include: sundeck with pergolas, sand volleyball court, racquetball court, children's playground, pool and heated spa.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
9 Units Available
Metro West
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amara at MetroWest offers proximity to the MetroWest Golf Course and the Florida Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, bathtubs, extra storage, and recent renovations. 24-hr gym, alarm system, pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
11 Units Available
Kirkman North
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1177 sqft
Just minutes to I-4, Valencia College and Universal Studios. Units with washers/dryers, full appliances, carpeted floors and internet/cable. Pool, playground, tennis court and volleyball area for active residents.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
25 Units Available
Metro West
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1478 sqft
Great location alongside Turkey Lake and close to Veranda Park. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features a 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, and bike storage.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
31 Units Available
Summerport Village Center
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,306
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Lake Speer, I-429, Windermere Preparatory School, ScribbleSpace. Amenities include: pool, fitness trails, poolside fire pit and grills, community organic garden, yoga studio, children's playground, onsite retail, and 24-hour cardio studio.
Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
$
2 Units Available
Aventura Orlando Apartments
5300 Cinderlane Pkwy, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
948 sqft
Welcome to the newly managed Aventura Orlando Apartments - Where Your Adventure Begins! Just minutes from downtown Orlando, the University of Central Florida and many shopping and dining options set in a tranquil garden setting.
Last updated July 10 at 06:02pm
17 Units Available
The Promenade
1240 Winter Garden Vineland Rd, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1150 sqft
Amenities include: Spacious Walk In closets, Full Kitchens, Full Size Washer and Dryer, Wall To Wall Carpet, Elegant Ceramic, Tile Flooring, Central AC, French Cabinetry, Ceiling Fans, Vaulted Ceilings, Window Treatment, Recessed Lighting, Daily
