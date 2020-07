Amenities

At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.



Welcome home to Windermere at Lake's Edge with the convenience of location and the lifestyle of luxury. Our gated community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans and impeccably designed interiors. Our apartment homes boast desirable features including air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, designer kitchens with built in microwaves, full size washer/dryers and garden tubs. Our amenities are unbeatable. Take a swim in one of our resort style pools or head to our 24-hour fitness center. Experience the serenity of our gorgeous ponds and picnic area. Your four-legged family member is welcome at Windermere at Lake's Edge as we accept large dogs! We are within minutes of 408 and the Florida Turnpike offering easy access to Orlando’s theme parks, Downtown Orlando and the Orlando International Airport. Our community provides ease of access to great shopping with The Winter Garden Village right around the corner. Come visit us and find out why Windermere at Lake's Edge is a great place to call home!