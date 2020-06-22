All apartments in Oakland Park
Find more places like 4900 Northwest 3rd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland Park, FL
/
4900 Northwest 3rd Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

4900 Northwest 3rd Avenue

4900 Northwest 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4900 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Oakland Park, FL 33309
North Andrews Garden

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 Northwest 3rd Avenue have any available units?
4900 Northwest 3rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland Park, FL.
Is 4900 Northwest 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4900 Northwest 3rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 Northwest 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4900 Northwest 3rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4900 Northwest 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4900 Northwest 3rd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4900 Northwest 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4900 Northwest 3rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 Northwest 3rd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4900 Northwest 3rd Avenue has a pool.
Does 4900 Northwest 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4900 Northwest 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 Northwest 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4900 Northwest 3rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4900 Northwest 3rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4900 Northwest 3rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr
Oakland Park, FL 33309

Similar Pages

Oakland Park 1 BedroomsOakland Park 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Park 3 BedroomsOakland Park Apartments with Parking
Oakland Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FL
The Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLSouth Miami, FLLake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLJuno Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oakland Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College