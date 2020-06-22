2641 SW 83rd Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

Beautiful community with a resort style feel. The community boasts amenities such as club house, community pool, exercise room, tennis courts and tot lot play area. Updated 2 bedroom corner unit feels like a single family home. Walk into a gorgeous renovated townhome with a brand new large kitchen to prepare family dinners, no finger print stainless steel appliances, brand new flooring, custom electric window treatments and washer and dryer. Ceiling fans, smoke detectors and hi-hat lights through out. ADT and RING system installed. Association is responsible for landscaping.