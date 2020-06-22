All apartments in Miramar
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:28 AM

2641 SW 83rd Ter

2641 Southwest 83rd Terrace · (305) 661-4003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2641 Southwest 83rd Terrace, Miramar, FL 33025

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful community with a resort style feel. The community boasts amenities such as club house, community pool, exercise room, tennis courts and tot lot play area. Updated 2 bedroom corner unit feels like a single family home. Walk into a gorgeous renovated townhome with a brand new large kitchen to prepare family dinners, no finger print stainless steel appliances, brand new flooring, custom electric window treatments and washer and dryer. Ceiling fans, smoke detectors and hi-hat lights through out. ADT and RING system installed. Association is responsible for landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2641 SW 83rd Ter have any available units?
2641 SW 83rd Ter has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2641 SW 83rd Ter have?
Some of 2641 SW 83rd Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2641 SW 83rd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2641 SW 83rd Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 SW 83rd Ter pet-friendly?
No, 2641 SW 83rd Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miramar.
Does 2641 SW 83rd Ter offer parking?
No, 2641 SW 83rd Ter does not offer parking.
Does 2641 SW 83rd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2641 SW 83rd Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 SW 83rd Ter have a pool?
Yes, 2641 SW 83rd Ter has a pool.
Does 2641 SW 83rd Ter have accessible units?
No, 2641 SW 83rd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 SW 83rd Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2641 SW 83rd Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 2641 SW 83rd Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 2641 SW 83rd Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
