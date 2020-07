Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car wash area courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool putting green e-payments garage internet access package receiving tennis court 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments dog grooming area green community guest parking hot tub internet cafe online portal racquetball court

Brand new renovated apartments now available! Enjoy your brand new kitchen, bathroom and custom features throughout including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, wood-style plank flooring, and crown and base molding. Our spacious luxury one-, two-, and three bedroom apartments are some of the largest floor plans in town. Windsor at Miramar is a tranquil and beautifully landscaped luxury community convenient to all that South Florida has to offer. Our premier location puts us just 1 mile from I-75 and minutes from the Florida Turnpike for an easy commute. We are steps away from area businesses including Memorial Hospital and Pike Electric, restaurants, shopping, and Miramar Regional Park.