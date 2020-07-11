43 Apartments for rent in Miramar, FL with move-in specials

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
14 Units Available
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,348
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1334 sqft
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
29 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
277 Units Available
Eurus at Miramar
4970 Southwest 124th Avenue, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,574
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1300 sqft
New one, two, and three-bedroom apartments situated within the quaint romance of a modern Tuscan village. Experience a residential community that provides ample access to social gathering and personal escape.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
40 Units Available
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,909
1319 sqft
Gym, assigned garage parking, pool and game room. Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units feature stainless steel appliances in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry and granite counters throughout. Within walking distance of Broward College in picturesque Miramar.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
98 Units Available
Catalina at Miramar
4260 Southwest 117th Lane, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1579 sqft
Catalina at Miramar is a BRAND NEW townhome luxury rental community offering the best location in an attractive atmosphere that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Miramar has to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Miramar
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
22 Units Available
Altis Pembroke Gardens
500 SW 145th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,668
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,717
1420 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a fenced-in pet park and indoor spa. Car-charging centers. Yoga and spinning studios. Game room and ultra-luxe theater. Social bar and wine room.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,953
1225 sqft
Amenities include onsite gym, multiple pools, tennis and racquetball courts, stocked lakes, and more. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, recently renovated units within minutes of the Turnpike, I-75, I-95, and the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
Town City Center
10700 City Center Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL
Studio
$1,460
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1341 sqft
Located near all of the beaches, dining and shopping desired. About 20 minutes to Miami. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool with cabanas and a courtyard. These luxury apartments feature garden-style floor plans.
Results within 5 miles of Miramar
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
29 Units Available
Country Club Towers
18335 NW 68th Ave, Country Club, FL
Studio
$1,275
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1122 sqft
Just off the Ronald Reagan Turnpike, a few blocks from Country Club Plaza and Country Village Park. Updated townhomes with granite countertops, glass-enclosed showers, ceramic tile and roll-up window shades.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
16 Units Available
Sunset Palms
7400 Stirling Rd, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,139
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
837 sqft
Beautiful apartments near Lakeside Town Shops and Beth David Memorial Gardens. Units are air-conditioned with ample storage. Community boasts tennis and basketball courts and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1358 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
27 Units Available
Hollywood Hills
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
441 Corridor
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,091
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
$
10 Units Available
California Club
Aventura Harbor Apartments
19455 NE 10th Ave, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,571
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1037 sqft
Amenities include a pool with a waterfall, a lighted tennis court, a dog park, and a well-equipped fitness center. Right off I-95 in N. Miami Beach.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
74 Units Available
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,748
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
194 Units Available
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1352 sqft
Additional Amenities: * Shower * Monitored alarm * Quartz Counter Tops * Well beats fitness * Coffee/Cyber lounge * Gated Community Atlantico at Aquabella is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community offering a captivating atmosphere with a trendy
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:39am
$
17 Units Available
Walnut Creek
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1232 sqft
Ventura Pointe offers brand new apartment living in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with comfort, style, and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
27 Units Available
Gateway North
Art Square
401 Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,759
1084 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1143 sqft
Designed for outdoor and leisure enthusiasts, the newest apartment community in Hallandale Beach features open-air lounge areas, modern amenities, and a fitness center. Pet friendly, with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
18 Units Available
Aventura Oaks
1572 NE 191st St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1200 sqft
Aventura Oaks offers several spacious floor plans, completely remodeled, including one and two bedrooms to choose from.
Results within 10 miles of Miramar
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
23 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,520
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1359 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
103 Units Available
Upper East Side
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
Chelsea
The Laurels at Jacaranda
9733 NW 7th Cir, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,318
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,593
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1030 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, basketball court, dog park, hot tub, and tennis court. Units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and ice maker. Located close to Plantation Central Park and I-595.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
$
44 Units Available
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,589
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,927
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,066
1404 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
Beverly Heights
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1268 sqft
Twenty-six-story tower in Beverly Heights with panoramic views. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, granite counters and air conditioning. On-site conference room, gym and business center. Close to public transportation.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Miramar, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Miramar apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Miramar apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

