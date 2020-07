Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court trash valet volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system cc payments internet access online portal

The highest standard of comfort and privacy are yours to enjoy at Aventine at Miramar. Offering spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with garages, our ideal location offers easy access to both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties via Turnpike, I-75, and I-95. We're only minutes away from dining, entertainment and shopping, including Pembroke Lakes Mall, the Shops at Pembroke Gardens and Sawgrass Mall. Outstanding service, the perfect complement to style, is offered by our highly professional management and maintenance staff, each one dedicated to providing you the very finest living environment at Aventine at Miramar.





Office Hours:

Monday-Friday: 9am-6pm

Saturday: 10am-5pm

Sunday: 12pm-5pm