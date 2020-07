Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving sauna valet service cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly bbq/grill bocce court car charging fire pit game room lobby media room nest technology pool table yoga

Right in the heart of Downtown Miami, Monarc at Met features unparalleled amenities - swimming pool and deck, spa with sauna, dog run, a business lounge, resident clubroom, 24-hour valet and concierge services and more. Our residences features spacious sun-lit layouts, premium finishes, open concept kitchens, and private balconies with amazing views. If you're looking for adventure, spoil yourself in Miami's vibrant downtown, where you'll be treated to a variety of high-end shops, fine dining, and the legendary Miami nightlife. No matter the routine, at Monarc, there's something for everyone.