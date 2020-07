Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning oven recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities business center conference room car charging clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bike storage garage hot tub internet access package receiving sauna yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill key fob access lobby pool table

We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! blu27 boasts a brilliant location in Miami's coveted Edgewater neighborhood which sits nestled between I-395 and I-195 making commuting a breeze. For those looking for walkability, blu27 has a host of cultural and entertainment options nearby from the Arts & Entertainment District and Design District to Midtown Miami and Wynwood. Urban lofts, one- or two- bedroom homes feature gourmet kitchens with stainless-steel appliances and floating islands, granite or quartz counter tops, key-less home access, wood plank flooring and front-load washers and dryers in every residence. With views of Biscayne Bay and a convenient, desirable location, you'll be eager to immerse yourself in the luxury of this newest member of the Richman Signature family! Text blu27 to 77599 for more info!