Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill courtyard dog park e-payments hot tub playground trash valet

Surround yourself in convenience and comfort at Advenir At Biscayne Shores Apartments in North Miami, FL. Our premier apartment homes offer convenient location combined with unmatched community amenities and luxurious apartment features that will create the perfect home for your lifestyle! Advenir at Biscayne Shores Apartments enjoys a premier location right on Biscayne Boulevard with immediate access to major highways and roads, great shopping malls, a host of restaurants and many other entertainment and recreational options to choose from.