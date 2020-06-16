Amenities

hardwood floors gym pool tennis court hot tub game room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities internet cafe gym game room pool bbq/grill hot tub media room tennis court

850 North Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33136 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Robert Schultze, Keller Williams, (786) 266-4370. Available from: 06/08/2020. No pets allowed. Madison is in the center of it all. Minutes from Brickell, Midtown and South Beach. Modern décor throughout the community with a young vibe to go with it. 24hr. a man guarded the entrance and plenty of amenities such as Gym, Volley Ball & Tennis courts, pool, spa, BBQ area, game room, cyber café, library and Theater room. The unit is in move in condition with laminate wood flooring throughout with a very spacious floor plan and partial city views. Easy access to the city, downtown Miami, and Brickell from Metro Rail [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3580898 ]