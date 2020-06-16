All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

850 North Miami Avenue

850 North Miami Avenue · (786) 266-4370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

850 North Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33136
Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
internet cafe
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
850 North Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33136 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Robert Schultze, Keller Williams, (786) 266-4370. Available from: 06/08/2020. No pets allowed. Madison is in the center of it all. Minutes from Brickell, Midtown and South Beach. Modern décor throughout the community with a young vibe to go with it. 24hr. a man guarded the entrance and plenty of amenities such as Gym, Volley Ball & Tennis courts, pool, spa, BBQ area, game room, cyber café, library and Theater room. The unit is in move in condition with laminate wood flooring throughout with a very spacious floor plan and partial city views. Easy access to the city, downtown Miami, and Brickell from Metro Rail [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3580898 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 North Miami Avenue have any available units?
850 North Miami Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 North Miami Avenue have?
Some of 850 North Miami Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 North Miami Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
850 North Miami Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 North Miami Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 850 North Miami Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 850 North Miami Avenue offer parking?
No, 850 North Miami Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 850 North Miami Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 North Miami Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 North Miami Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 850 North Miami Avenue has a pool.
Does 850 North Miami Avenue have accessible units?
No, 850 North Miami Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 850 North Miami Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 North Miami Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
