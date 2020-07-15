All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 825 E Brickell Bay Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
825 E Brickell Bay Dr
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

825 E Brickell Bay Dr

825 Brickell Bay Dr · (754) 422-5025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Brickell
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

825 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 343 · Avail. now

$1,699

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
coffee bar
elevator
valet service
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
pool
lobby
valet service
Great location, very affordable suite. Furnished and ready to move in. The building has a lot of amenities, restaurants, coffee shops, fast food restaurants, valet parking and common area amenities. Four Ambassador is one of the classic places in Brickell,very known for its premium location and services. This is the perfect mix of modern lifestyle with elegance and comfort. As soon as you access the lobby you feel like you are living in a luxury Hotel. The unit provides a lot of storage spaces and closets, was enterely remodeled 5 years ago. If you are a young executive, or a visitor or a student or simply if you like the freedom of Miami, this place fits for you. Call before it is too late.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 E Brickell Bay Dr have any available units?
825 E Brickell Bay Dr has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 E Brickell Bay Dr have?
Some of 825 E Brickell Bay Dr's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 E Brickell Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
825 E Brickell Bay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 E Brickell Bay Dr pet-friendly?
No, 825 E Brickell Bay Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 825 E Brickell Bay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 825 E Brickell Bay Dr offers parking.
Does 825 E Brickell Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 E Brickell Bay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 E Brickell Bay Dr have a pool?
Yes, 825 E Brickell Bay Dr has a pool.
Does 825 E Brickell Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 825 E Brickell Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 825 E Brickell Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 E Brickell Bay Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 825 E Brickell Bay Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc Place
17600 NW 5th Ave
Miami, FL 33169
Sunshine Lakes
10972 NW 14th Ave
Miami, FL 33167
Riverhouse at 11th
1170 NW 11th St, Suite 100
Miami, FL 33136
Grove Station Tower
2700 SW 27th Avenue
Miami, FL 33133
Monarc
201 SE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33131
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave
Miami, FL 33156
MB Station
3170 Coral Way
Miami, FL 33145
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue
Miami, FL 33137

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity