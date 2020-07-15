825 E Brickell Bay Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar elevator parking pool lobby valet service

Great location, very affordable suite. Furnished and ready to move in. The building has a lot of amenities, restaurants, coffee shops, fast food restaurants, valet parking and common area amenities. Four Ambassador is one of the classic places in Brickell,very known for its premium location and services. This is the perfect mix of modern lifestyle with elegance and comfort. As soon as you access the lobby you feel like you are living in a luxury Hotel. The unit provides a lot of storage spaces and closets, was enterely remodeled 5 years ago. If you are a young executive, or a visitor or a student or simply if you like the freedom of Miami, this place fits for you. Call before it is too late.